 Best Business Practices For Shop Owners

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Podcasts

Best Business Practices For Shop Owners

Follow along as Doug Kaufman and Philip Austin discuss real-world questions shop owners ask.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

In this episode of Shop Squad’s “Now You Know” podcast series, Doug Kaufman from ShopOwner Magazine and Philip Austin, manager of technical training with NGK/NTK, discuss real-world questions shop owners ask Austin that don’t necessarily fall into the standing training regimen.

Related Articles

You May Also Like

AMN Drivetime Podcast

MEMA Leaders Chat About The Future

MEMA leaders sat down with Bill Babcox to share a few updates on the realignment of the association announced in November.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

In mid-November, the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) made a major announcement about a new business structure to better position the organization and the vehicle supplier community for the future. The 118-year-old organization will now operate under one umbrella — MEMA — and will represent automotive and commercial vehicle suppliers with two groups: MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Group and MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers Group. The association will formally kick off the new brand and organizational structure in January 2023, however in the meantime, Bill Long, president & CEO, Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association; Paul McCarthy, president MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers; Marc Blackman, president & CEO, Gold Eagle and Chairman, MEMA Board of Directors; sat down with Bill Babcox to share a few updates on the reorganization.

Read Full Article

More Podcasts Posts
If You Weren’t At AAPEX, What Did You Really Miss?

To many thousands of people, AAPEX was the biggest party of the year – if you weren’t there, here’s a recap.

By Doug Kaufman
The Evolution of Training – Hybrids and Alternative Fuels

The newest generation of vehicles has made training trickier than ever. This podcast is presented by Advance Professional.

By Doug Kaufman
Women at the Wheel Podcast, Ep. 5: Sensata’s Jacki Lutz

Lutz is global head of Communications, Training and E-Commerce, Aftermarket for Sensata Technologies.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Big Mouths in The Bay – How Talking Will Help You Fix Cars

What if a tech didn’t have to move from the vehicle to get service information? This podcast is sponsored by CYTK.

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

Modern Vehicles Need Precious Metals 

Modern ignition systems require dual precious metal spark plugs capable of supplying the highest voltage outputs to date

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Learn To Advise Customers, Not Just Sell Them

Service advisors are a liaison between the tech and the customer. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Women at the Wheel Ep. 4: First Brands Group’s Angela Golden

Golden says, in a way, she grew up in the industry because her father was a technician himself.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
What Is A 20 Group – And Why Should You Care?

In this podcast, you’ll learn about 20 Groups and how an AAPEX 2022 seminar might enlighten you.

By Doug Kaufman