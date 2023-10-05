 High-Ignitability Spark Plugs

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

High-Ignitability Spark Plugs

The secret behind high-ignitability spark plugs revealed. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

No matter how modern your customers’ vehicles are, they may still think yesterday’s technology is fine in the ignition system.

Related Articles

However, here’s why high-ignitability spark plugs are today’s hot ticket. It all comes down to the performance and fuel economy and, with modern-day engines, the spark plug tip configuration is vitally important. Over the past two decades, the automotive industry has made a transition to high ignitability plugs with precisely engineered tips that help provide a more complete fuel burn, quicker throttle response, smoother idling, and better cold starts.

High-ignitability spark plugs share three traits:

First, a high-ignitability spark plug will use a precious metal for the center electrode and, possibly, the side electrodes. This material can be platinum, iridium or even ruthenium.

Second, the center electrode design will be a fine-wire design that focuses the spark on a fine Point Six millimeter wire that is laser welded to the base of the center electrode.

Third, the side electrode may have a unique shape designed to help the quenching effect and propagation of the flame front.

Let’s be clear – it’s not just form over function here. High-ignitability plugs dissipate heat and quench the heat in the electrodes differently than a conventional spark plug. This is due to advanced insulator designs, shell construction and electrode configuration. The precious metals in high-ignitability spark plugs have a higher melting point than the nickel alloys found in standard spark plugs. For example, platinum has a melting point of 3,200° F – Iridium and ruthenium have melting points above 4,200° F! This allows a high-ignitability spark plug to withstand more extreme conditions inside a modern combustion chamber.

High ignitability plugs offer many advantages to drivers, which is why they’re becoming so popular with OE manufacturers. High ignitability designs have been used in more than half of the OE vehicle product mix over the couple of decades and, as automakers continue their search for better fuel economy and engine performance, you can expect that number to increase.

Of course, as with any component, dependable results are possible only with proper application. To help you offer the right guidance to your customers, visit ShopSquadOnline.com for recommendations from other service advisors and technicians who are dealing with these customer questions every day. The more you learn, the more secure your customers will be.

Thanks for watching.

You May Also Like

Video

The Sustainability of Lead Batteries

Learn about lead batteries and sustainable automotive practices. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

With drivers’ increasing interest in hybrid and electric vehicles, you might think standard lead batteries are yesterday’s technology. You couldn’t be further from the truth.

There are many components that can be recycled, reducing the environmental impact of today’s cars and trucks. Tires can be retreaded; oil can be reformulated; small parts and engines can be remanufactured.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
The Importance of Choosing the RIGHT Battery

Learn why the RIGHT battery is essential for modern vehicle tech. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Identifying The Correct Alternator Pulley

Replace the OAD and tensioner with the belt as part of a mileage-based service. Sponsored by Litens.

By Andrew Markel
Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 4 PT. 2

To get it safe before getting on the road, the team continues the Blackwood’s required service procedures.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Road To AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 4 PT. 1

When the team started looking at the Blackwood’s transmission, they knew they needed help to prevent a lonely breakdown.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Nikola Launches Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Nikola says the electric truck features a range of up to 500 miles and an estimated fueling time as low as 20 minutes.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Unlocking BMS Information With Autel EV Diagnostic Tablets

Autel diagnostic tablets connect directly to EV battery modules, accessing all datastream PIDs for precise diagnostics.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Understanding the Role of Oil-Pressure Sensors in an Engine

If the oil-pressure sensor fails or becomes damaged, it can cause serious problems. Sponsored by United Motor Products.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 3

Episode 3 of Season 2 of The Road To AAPEX sets Joe Keene off on a search for parts to help restore the Blackwood.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers