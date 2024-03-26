 TransFix: What Happens When a Transmission Has a Harsh Shift?

Video

This video will focus on the additives and conditioners that can rejuvenate the seals and eliminate varnish in the passages of the valve body.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
One of the most challenging shift complaints to diagnose is a harsh shift. The most likely cause is a check valve seal in the valve body. These valves are actuated by fluid pressure and seal against the passages with o-rings. The movement of these valves can become “sticky” due to seal leaks and varnish in the passages. This hesitation can cause shifts that can be delayed or suddenly engage. This video will focus on the additives and conditioners that can rejuvenate the seals and eliminate varnish in the passages of the valve body.

Understanding Fuel Trims

The fuel trims are what govern what’s going on inside the engine. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Let's take a trip. It's 1974. You're in Denver, Colorado. You're in your car that has a carburetor, and you're getting ready to go over those rocky mountains to go to California. You've noticed that you're halfway up the mountain, the engine's starting to struggle. You go a little bit further. You notice that you start misfiring and the plugs are fouled. So what's going on here? Well, essentially with this, you have the blue, which represents oxygen, and the red represents fuel, and this is the perfect ratio. But you're taking away this oxygen, and when you take away the oxygen, you should take away the fuel. Carburetor can't do that because it has fixed jets, and the metering stays constant no matter what altitude you're at. This is why certain shops in Colorado specialized in carburetor tuning. Let's fast forward 50 years, and you're in a modern vehicle.

