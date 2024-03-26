TransFix: What Happens When a Transmission Has a Harsh Shift?

Let's take a trip. It's 1974. You're in Denver, Colorado. You're in your car that has a carburetor, and you're getting ready to go over those rocky mountains to go to California. You've noticed that you're halfway up the mountain, the engine's starting to struggle. You go a little bit further. You notice that you start misfiring and the plugs are fouled. So what's going on here? Well, essentially with this, you have the blue, which represents oxygen, and the red represents fuel, and this is the perfect ratio. But you're taking away this oxygen, and when you take away the oxygen, you should take away the fuel. Carburetor can't do that because it has fixed jets, and the metering stays constant no matter what altitude you're at. This is why certain shops in Colorado specialized in carburetor tuning. Let's fast forward 50 years, and you're in a modern vehicle.