 How The Vehicle Cooling System Functions

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

How The Vehicle Cooling System Functions

Here’s what to know to clarify cooling questions you’re asked at the service counter. This video is part of The Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

Related Articles

CC:

Automotive cooling systems are complex and composed of several components working together to regulate engine temperature. And let’s be frank – customers expect everything to work flawlessly. Here’s what you should know to clarify questions you’re asked at the service counter.

The primary function of a cooling system is to dissipate excess heat generated by the engine during combustion. This heat, if not properly managed, can cause overheating, leading to engine damage and potential breakdowns.

When the engine runs, it generates an immense amount of heat. The cooling system works by circulating a coolant, typically a mixture of water and antifreeze, through the engine and radiator.  As the coolant passes through the engine, it absorbs the heat produced by combustion.  It then travels to the radiator, where the heat is dissipated into the surrounding air.

Coolant, also known as antifreeze, is a vital component of the cooling system.  Its primary role is to absorb heat from the engine and transfer it to the radiator where it can be dissipated.  In addition to its heat-transfer properties, coolant also provides protection against freezing in cold temperatures and prevents corrosion within the cooling system.

In addition to coolant/antifreeze, the main elements of a cooling system include the radiator, water pump, thermostat and hoses.  The radiator acts as the heat exchanger, while the water pump circulates the coolant through the system.  The thermostat regulates the flow of coolant, ensuring the engine reaches its optimal operating temperature.  Hoses are responsible for carrying the coolant to and from the engine and radiator.

Modern vehicles often feature additional components such as cooling fans and expansion tanks.  Cooling fans are used to enhance the dissipation of heat when the vehicle is stationary or operating under heavy loads.  Expansion tanks allow for the expansion and contraction of the coolant as it heats up and cools down, ensuring a constant supply of coolant to the engine.

The cooling system plays a vital role in the overall functionality and longevity of a vehicle.  By dissipating excess heat, it ensures the engine operates at an optimal temperature, improving performance, fuel efficiency, and reducing emissions.

Regular maintenance of the cooling system is essential to prevent overheating, corrosion and other issues that can lead to costly repairs. Regular inspection and service of the cooling system, including flushing and replacing the coolant as needed, checking hoses and monitoring coolant levels, drivers can ensure their vehicles run smoothly and reliably.

For more information on parts, products and procedures, visit TheGroupTrainingAcademy.com

Thanks for watching.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

How Important is Regenerative Braking For EVs?

Regenerative braking helps to increase the overall efficiency and range of the EV, increasing the range of an EV by up to 20%.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

You can’t talk about how electric vehicles are revolutionizing the way we think about transportation without talking about regenerative braking. It’s an incredible system that allows EVs to capture and convert some of the kinetic energy generated during braking into electrical energy. This energy can then be stored and used to charge the vehicle’s batteries, effectively extending the range of the vehicle. So, how does regenerative braking work?

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
BEV Brake Service Tips

Andrew Markel shares his latest service tips in the all new BendPak EV Garage video series.

By Andrew Markel
Get to Know Performance Ride Technology

PRT is a global OE supplier with more than 5,000 products available in the United States.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
PRT Heavy Duty Highlights Shocks for CV Applications

Learn to install PRT Heavy Duty’s gas-charged shocks for enhanced driving stability in trucks and buses.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Why You Should Replace The Thermostat

It is always best practice to replace the thermostat on a vehicle after it has overheated. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Andrew Markel

Other Posts

Auxiliary Cooling Pumps

An auxiliary cooling pump’s primary function is to circulate warm coolant to the heater core.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
The Importance of Volunteering in the Aftermarket with Jon Owens

Owens describes what he’s learned from volunteering in the industry and his vision for AACF as its current president.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Tensioner Tech Assist

The Lift and Pin is designed to simplify tensioner replacement and belt installation. This video is sponsored by Litens.

By Andrew Markel
EV Cooling Systems

The large batteries that EVs carry need to be maintained within a specific temperature range for optimal performance.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers