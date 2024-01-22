 The January Digital Edition Is Available Today

Each issue includes technical content from Underhood Service.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s January issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.

Click Here to read the January issue

In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on fuel pressure diagnostics; smaret battery management systems; diesel air filter replacement guidelines; what to do about overcharged A/C systems and more.

Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.

