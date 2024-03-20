 The March Digital Edition of ShopOwner Is Now Online

The March Digital Edition of ShopOwner Is Now Online

Each issue includes technical content from Underhood Service.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s March issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.

Click Here to read the March issue

In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on ignition coils and plug diagnostics; safely and efficiently recharging R1234yf systems; understanding the relationship between air filters and fuel trims; video, podcast and webinar instruction and information and more.

Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.

