The March Digital Edition of ShopOwner Is Now Online

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s March issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.

In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on ignition coils and plug diagnostics; safely and efficiently recharging R1234yf systems; understanding the relationship between air filters and fuel trims; video, podcast and webinar instruction and information and more.

Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.