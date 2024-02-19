 The February Digital Edition Is Ready Today!

The February Digital Edition Is Ready Today!

Each issue includes technical content from Underhood Service.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s February issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.

Click Here to read the February issue

In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on hybrid and stop/start belt and tensioner inspections; ignition system do’s and don’ts; video, podcast and webinar instruction and information and more.

Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.

