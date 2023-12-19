 The December Digital Edition Is Available Today

The December Digital Edition Is Available Today

Each issue includes technical content from Underhood Service.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s December issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.

Click Here to read the December issue

In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on fuel pressure diagnostics; smaret battery management systems; diesel air filter replacement guidelines; what to do about overcharged A/C systems and more.

Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.

