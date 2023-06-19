The June Digital Edition Is Available Today

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s June issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.

In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on how to effectively sell and properly install cabin air filters; understanding how engine control modules manage to (usually) protect themselves from electrical shorts or grounds; and more.

Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.