 The June Digital Edition Is Available Today

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Featured

The June Digital Edition Is Available Today

Each issue includes technical content from Underhood Service and other ShopOwner channels.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s June issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.

Related Articles
Click Here to read the June issue

In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on how to effectively sell and properly install cabin air filters; understanding how engine control modules manage to (usually) protect themselves from electrical shorts or grounds; and more.

Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.

You May Also Like

Featured

Read The October Issue of ShopOwner Today

The new issue of ShopOwner magazine is now available to read online or download at no charge to you!

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s October issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.

Click Here to read the October issue

In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles written to help you understand EV charging ports and chargers; what you need to know about E15 fuel; tips to properly change the oil on vehicles with cartridge filters; diagnosing GM stop/start vehicles and more.

Read Full Article

More Featured Posts
The September Digital Edition Is Now Available To Download, Read

ShopOwner includes technical and management content and is free to download and read.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Read Your Copy Of The August Digital Edition Now

The new issue of ShopOwner magazine is now available to read online or download at no charge to you!

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
The July Digital Edition Is Now Available To Download, Read

ShopOwner includes technical and management content and is free to download and read.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Read Your Copy of the June Digital Edition Now

The new issue of ShopOwner magazine is now available to read online or download at no charge to you!

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Beating the Tech Shortage Through Mentoring

How understanding the 80/20 Rule and creative mentoring can make the shortage less threatening.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Engine Bay Covers: Cosmetic or Comedic?

Each year, it seems engine bay covers get bigger and more difficult to remove.

By Andrew Markel
HV/EV Battery Pack Replacements

It is difficult to say when a battery pack will need to be replaced.

By Andrew Markel
Catalytic Converter Theft Update

Converters are still being stolen at record rates.

By Andrew Markel