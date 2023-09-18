 The September Issue Is Available To Download, Read

The September Issue Is Available To Download, Read

Each issue includes technical content from Underhood Service and other ShopOwner channels.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s September issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.

Related Articles
Click Here to read the September issue

In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on servicing Acura RDX turbocharged engines; what it means when timing chains stretch (and what else you need to look at); getting past Subaru head gasket headaches; and more.

Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.

