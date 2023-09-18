The September Issue Is Available To Download, Read

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s September issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.

In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on servicing Acura RDX turbocharged engines; what it means when timing chains stretch (and what else you need to look at); getting past Subaru head gasket headaches; and more.

Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.