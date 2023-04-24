 The April Digital Edition Is Available Today

Each issue includes technical content from Underhood Service and other ShopOwner channels.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s April issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.

Click Here to read the April issue

In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on how to think through a misfire complaint when diagnostic codes are absent; understanding when to flush an A/C condenser and when to replace it; the importance of lifters and their role in the variable valvetrain system; and more.

Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.

