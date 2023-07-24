 The July Issue Is Now Available For Free Download

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Featured

The July Issue Is Now Available For Free Download

Every issue includes technical and marketing information from multiple ShopOwner channels.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s July issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.

Related Articles
Click Here to read the July issue

In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on how to read and interpret direct injection waveforms; getting to the bottom of turbocharger intercooler leaks; mastering AGM battery upgrades; and more.

Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.

You May Also Like

Featured

The November Digital Edition Is Available To Download, Read

ShopOwner includes technical and management content and is free to download and read.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s November issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.

Click Here to read the November issue

In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on solving no-heat complaints; diagnosing fuel supply problems; how to safely jump start an electric vehicle; using pre- and post-scan QC procedures to placate customers who just KNOW something worked before they dropped off the car; and more.

Read Full Article

More Featured Posts
Read The October Issue of ShopOwner Today

The new issue of ShopOwner magazine is now available to read online or download at no charge to you!

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
The September Digital Edition Is Now Available To Download, Read

ShopOwner includes technical and management content and is free to download and read.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Read Your Copy Of The August Digital Edition Now

The new issue of ShopOwner magazine is now available to read online or download at no charge to you!

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
The July Digital Edition Is Now Available To Download, Read

ShopOwner includes technical and management content and is free to download and read.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Aftermarket Artificial Intelligence 

Like it or not, you are part of the aftermarket AI engine.

By Andrew Markel
Cabin Air Filters

Don’t overlook the importance of the cabin air filter in your customers’ vehicles.

By Andrew Markel
Beating the Tech Shortage Through Mentoring

How understanding the 80/20 Rule and creative mentoring can make the shortage less threatening.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Engine Bay Covers: Cosmetic or Comedic?

Each year, it seems engine bay covers get bigger and more difficult to remove.

By Andrew Markel