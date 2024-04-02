What Causes the White Crystals in an SCR System?

White crystals made of urea compounds can interfere with the operation of the DEF injector and SCR stack. These crystals can diminish the effectiveness of the catalyst reaction and cause DTCs for reduced efficiency and pressure differential. This video will cover how detergents and surfactants in Diesel DEF Medic Plus clean the DEF system. This video is sponsored by Rislone.
