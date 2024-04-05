 Why A 12-volt Battery is Still Essential in EVs

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
EV Bizz

Why A 12-volt Battery is Still Essential in EVs

A device similar to an alternator, called a DC-DC converter, charges the 12-volt battery from the high-voltage battery pack.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Did you know that most electric vehicles still rely on a good old 12-volt battery? Despite that huge battery nestled below your feet, it’s the 12-volt battery that powers everything from your EV’s windshield wipers to its airbags.

Related Articles

For good reason we often marvel at the high-voltage systems that propel us forward, but it’s that trusty 12-volt battery that quietly maintains the heartbeat of the vehicle’s auxiliary components. So, why is the 12-volt battery so indispensable in an EV? It’s about functionality and adherence to safety regulations.

For example, the 12-volt battery is used to power essential components. Without the motor running, it’s the 12-volt battery that steps up, energizing systems like the electronic power steering, stability control, and cabin comfort features, from fans to heated seats.

It’s also a safety net during failures. In the event that the vehicle’s high-voltage battery is compromised, the 12-volt battery ensures that safety systems remain operational, allowing for safe vehicle control or shutdown.

Given its crucial role, the 12-volt battery in electric vehicles isn’t just a legacy component – it’s actually a key player in the EV ecosystem, and because of this, regular maintenance and awareness of its health are essential for a smooth and safe driving experience.

Surprisingly, a lot of EV roadside assistance calls are due to 12-volt battery issues. That’s why regular checks are so important, especially since some EVs rely on the 12-volt battery for their startup sequence. Regular inspections for signs of corrosion and ensuring the terminals are clean are recommended to prevent power issues.

Most EVs use lead-acid batteries, but some opt for AGM, EFB, or lithium-ion types for enhanced performance and longevity. A device similar to an alternator, called a DC-DC converter, charges the 12-volt battery from the high-voltage battery pack, ensuring it stays charged while the EV is running or plugged in.

When it’s time for a replacement, leave it to the professionals. Because that connection exists between the 12-volt and high-voltage batteries, you can really hurt yourself if you don’t know what you’re doing.

Incorporating the 12-volt battery in electric vehicles is not just a nod to tradition; it’s a practical and necessary solution to ensure the smooth operation of essential systems. So next time you hop in an EV, remember to thank the little guy.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Can You Jumpstart an EV?

First thing’s first: Find the LV battery, which could be anywhere in the vehicle.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
Andrew Markel is the director of content for Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 20 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers.
Published:

Here’s a real-world scenario: A customer brings their EV into your shop for service, and it’s been there for quite a while because the parts are on backorder. After a few weeks, you get in the vehicle to move it out of your way, and the ignition won’t turn on. It’s acting like the battery is dead, so what do you do now?

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Mullen Road Tests Solid-State Polymer Battery Pack

The results met or exceeded all requirements targeted for the first drive cycles for energy usage and driving range.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
TurnOnGreen, Endliss Power Team up

TurnOnGreen said it will leverage EPI’s expertise in administering and executing power purchase agreements with commercial clients.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Elywhere Launches in North America

Elywhere chargers can be configured to support power in the 1 MW range, providing solutions for electric fleets.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
How Important is Regenerative Braking For EVs?

Regenerative braking helps to increase the overall efficiency and range of the EV, increasing the range of an EV by up to 20%.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Understanding What Antifreeze/Coolant Actually Does

Today, each manufacturer has its own formula for best results in their vehicles. This video is part of the Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
How The Vehicle Cooling System Functions

Here’s what to know to clarify cooling questions you’re asked at the service counter. This video is part of The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Oil Filter Housing Weak Points & Standard® Solutions

Engineers at Standard® have created a completely assembled Oil Filter Housing Kit.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Jack Oil: How to Refill and Bleed Floor and Bottle Jacks

The video covers the complete functional restoration of my oldest jack and monthly maintenance on a transmission jack. This video is sponsored by Bar’s Leaks

By Underhood Service Staff Writers