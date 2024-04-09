 FLO, GM Activate Plug and Charge for GM EV Drivers in Canada

EV Bizz

FLO, GM Activate Plug and Charge for GM EV Drivers in Canada

FLO's technology confirms identification, authorizes the charging session and activates billing without any additional action from the driver.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

FLO and General Motors activated the Plug and Charge capability at all DC fast chargers on the FLO network across Canada. All GM EV drivers are provided with access to GM’s Plug and Charge, which is enabled by FLO’s autocharge software. The feature allows GM EV drivers to begin a fast-charging session by plugging in their vehicle at one of FLO’s fast charging stations across Canada, the company said.

Once an enabled GM EV is plugged into a FLO DC fast charger, FLO’s technology automatically confirms identification, authorizes the charging session and activates billing without any additional action from the driver.

“FLO’s innovative software technology that supports GM’s Plug and Charge is just the latest step in FLO’s mission to provide the best charging experience for EV drivers across North America,” Nathan Yang, FLO chief product officer, said. “FLO’s vertical integration and expertise with remotely updating software to add new features to the chargers on our network allows us to deliver a plug-and-charge experience that moves the fast-charging experience forward.”

To use GM’s Plug and Charge feature at a FLO charger, GM said an EV driver links their FLO account with their myBrand App (myChevrolet/myCadillac/myGMC) and enables the Plug and Charge feature.

