 Mullen Road Tests Solid-State Polymer Battery Pack

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
EV Bizz

Mullen Road Tests Solid-State Polymer Battery Pack

The results met or exceeded all requirements targeted for the first drive cycles for energy usage and driving range.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Mullen Automotive began Class 1 EV cargo van road testing with an integrated solid-state polymer battery pack. Vehicle road testing began on Feb. 26 at Mullen’s Commercial Tech Center in Troy, MI.

Related Articles

Mullen’s latest phase of solid-state polymer battery testing began in January with the installation of the battery pack into the Class 1 EV cargo van for testing system compatibility between the vehicle and pack. Recent performance testing has included on-road drive cycles as well as Dyno testing at an EPA-certified lab located in Northville, MI, Mullen said.

Due to the higher energy density of the solid-state battery, the total pack energy increased from 42 kWh to 72 kWh. The initial test results met or exceeded all requirements targeted for the first drive cycles for energy usage and the driving range, according to Mullen. It was estimated that the range would be increased from 110 miles to 190 miles and the real-world tests exceeded those projections, resulting in an 86% range increase with the solid-state battery pack.

“The first road test has resulted in significant gains in vehicle range. Additional testing over time will solidify a solid-state solution for our commercial vehicles. Next steps include finalizing our design and manufacturing validation,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Duke Energy Launches EV Charger Rental Program in NC

The Charger Solution program offers a range of charger options and guides customers through evaluating charging station options.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

As the pace of electric vehicle (EV) adoption accelerates nationwide, Duke Energy said it launched an EV charger rental program in North Carolina that enables residential and business customers to lease an EV charger from the company at a monthly cost, which covers hardware, warranty and maintenance.

The Charger Solution program – approved by the North Carolina Utilities Commission last August – offers customers a wide range of charger options and guides customers through the selection process when evaluating charging station options, Duke Energy said.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
GM, Honda Begin Volume Production of Fuel Cell Systems

GM and Honda will produce fuel cells that will be two-thirds less expensive compared to Honda’s 2019 Clarity fuel cell.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Honda’s Cumulative EV Sales Tick Past the 1 Million Mark

The automaker says it has a vision to make battery-electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles represent 100% of its new vehicle sales by 2040.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
New Hyundai/Kia Air Skirt Helps to Maximize EV Range

The Active Air Skirt (AAS) helps improve driving range and stability of EVs, the companies said.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
StoreDot Introduces Extreme Fast Charging Concept Vehicle

The company’s I-Beam XFC includes a proprietary “100in5” cell technology, which enables charging 100 miles of range in just five minutes.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

EV Cooling Systems

The large batteries that EVs carry need to be maintained within a specific temperature range for optimal performance.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Clarios, Altris Partner on Low-Voltage Sodium-Ion Batteries

The companies will develop a Na-ion battery with a potential of up to 60 volts to support automotive applications.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Global EV Sales Expected to Triple in 2024

Americans are expected to buy close to 1.3 million electric vehicles this year, or 10% of global sales.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Kelley Blue Book: Americans Bought Nearly 1.2 Million EVs in 2023

EVs represent the fastest-growing car sales category, holding a 7.6% share of the total U.S. vehicle market in 2023, Kelly Blue Book reports.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers