 TurnOnGreen, Endliss Power Team up to Expand EV Charging Infrastructure

EV Bizz

TurnOnGreen said it will leverage EPI’s expertise in administering and executing power purchase agreements with commercial clients.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

TurnOnGreen, Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Endliss Power Inc (“EPI”), e-commerce and renewable energy company based in San Francisco.

TurnOnGreen said the collaboration marks a milestone for the company as it seeks to expand its networked electric vehicle charging infrastructure across North America, leveraging EPI’s expertise in administering and executing power purchase agreements with commercial clients.

EPI specializes in distributing clean energy products, including solar panels and energy storage systems. It is also an authorized distributor of solar products from the Chinese electric car maker, BYD.

Under this partnership, TurnOnGreen and EPI will deliver comprehensive sustainability solutions for installing, operating, and maintaining utility-scale solar power, energy storage systems, and EV charging stations. These solutions will come with minimal up-front costs for commercial customers, the companies said.

The partnership aligns with the growing demand for renewable energy and sustainable mobility and will attempt to support the transition to cleaner transportation across North America, TurnOnGreen said.

“We are pleased to partner with Endliss Power to expand our sustainability product portfolio and provide prospective clients with a diverse range of purchasing options for EV charging infrastructure,” said Marcus Charuvastra, president of TurnOnGreen. “Building robust and reliable EV charging infrastructure in this economic climate requires creative partnerships with experienced renewable energy companies.”

