Elywhere Launches in North America

EV Bizz

Elywhere chargers can be configured to support power in the 1 MW range, providing solutions for electric fleets.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
Elywhere North America (ENA), headquartered in Portland, OR, began its North American operations and will work with Elywhere Norway to bring charging solutions to North America, the company said. Elywhere provides high-power charging stations, designed with integrated batteries, that can deliver up to 200 kW during charging sessions. For high-demand applications such as Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicles (HDEV), Elywhere said its chargers can be configured to support power in the 1 MW range, providing solutions for electric fleets.

Beyond charging, Elywhere said its integration of battery energy storage systems addresses the challenges of grid support. Advanced energy flow management software optimizes grid performance, facilitating deployment in regions facing power constraints, from weak grids to inconsistent renewable production; this minimizes impact and stabilizes the grid through services like frequency support and local flexibility, the company added. ENA said it will leverage Elywhere’s strategic partnership with Pratexo, the preeminent edge-to-cloud computing provider, to deliver intelligent management of power distribution.

“We’ve seen our solutions meet and exceed expectations in some of the most demanding locations across Europe, which gives us confidence in our North American venture,” Anders Rudlang, CEO of Elywhere, Norway, said.

ENA said its operations cater to a wide array of market segments, including energy and utilities, government and municipalities, and retail and convenience stores. As electric vehicles enter the mainstream in North America, the company said there’s a critical need for reliable, flexible fast charging options.

The company added that the introduction of Elywhere North America enriches the landscape of EV charging available across the continent, while advancing the company’s mission to deliver dependable charging and energy management solutions.

