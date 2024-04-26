 Honda to Establish EV Value Chain in Ontario, Canada

Honda to Establish EV Value Chain in Ontario, Canada

It will strengthen EV supply system and capability with an eye toward a future increase in EV demand in North America, Honda said.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. announced it plans to build a comprehensive EV value chain in Canada with an approximate investment of CAD$15 billion (USD$11 billion), including investment by joint venture partners, to strengthen its EV supply system and capability to prepare for a future increase in EV demand in North America.

Honda said it has begun evaluating the requirements to build an innovative and environmentally responsible Honda EV plant and a stand-alone Honda EV battery plant in Alliston, Ontario. The proposed Honda EV value chain will also include a cathode active material and precursor (CAM/pCAM) processing plant through a joint venture partnership with POSCO Future M Co., Ltd.  and a separator plant through a joint venture partnership with Asahi Kasei Corporation, with announcements to follow in their respective Ontario communities.

Honda expects that electric vehicle production will begin in 2028. Once fully operational, the EV plant will have a production capacity of 240,000 EVs per year and the EV battery plant will have a capacity of 36 GWh per year, the company said.

In addition to securing the current employment level of 4,200 associates at its two existing manufacturing facilities in Ontario, Honda said it estimates it will add a minimum of 1,000 new associates for the EV and EV battery manufacturing facilities. The investment in the new facilities will also create significant spinoff jobs across all sites, including in the construction sector.

North American EV Strategy

Striving to realize carbon neutrality for all its products and corporate activities by 2050, Honda said it set a goal to make BEVs and FCEVs represent 100% of vehicle sales by 2040. To achieve this goal, Honda will continue offering attractive products in this electrified era globally, including its largest market of North America.

As the first step in achieving this electrification goal in North America, Honda positioned its existing auto production plants in the state of Ohio in the U.S. as its EV Hub for production, including the retooling of existing plants, an investment of USD$700 million, and the construction of a joint venture EV battery plant with LG Energy Solution, with an expected investment of USD$4.4 billion.

The Ohio EV hub will serve as the foundation for future EV and EV battery production, sharing knowledge and expertise with other Honda plants in North America, including the new EV assembly and battery plants in Ontario, Canada. Honda said it expects EV production to begin at the Marysville Auto Plant in late 2025. 

EV Bizz

Why A 12-volt Battery is Still Essential in EVs

A device similar to an alternator, called a DC-DC converter, charges the 12-volt battery from the high-voltage battery pack.

Did you know that most electric vehicles still rely on a good old 12-volt battery? Despite that huge battery nestled below your feet, it’s the 12-volt battery that powers everything from your EV’s windshield wipers to its airbags.

For good reason we often marvel at the high-voltage systems that propel us forward, but it’s that trusty 12-volt battery that quietly maintains the heartbeat of the vehicle’s auxiliary components. So, why is the 12-volt battery so indispensable in an EV? It’s about functionality and adherence to safety regulations.

Elywhere Launches in North America

Elywhere said its chargers can be configured to support power in the 1 MW range, providing solutions for electric fleets.

Demand for REE Automotive Full By-Wire EVs Continues to Grow

REE has expanded its authorized dealer network, which now covers 66 locations of sales and service across the U.S. and Canada.

New Orleans RTA Selects New Flyer Electric Hybrid Buses

The New Flyer buses will be equipped with the Allison eGen Flex electric hybrid propulsion system.

Can You Jumpstart an EV?

First thing’s first: Find the LV battery, which could be anywhere in the vehicle.

