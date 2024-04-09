Schaeffler and Sustainability with Jerry Conroy

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, Bill Babcox is joined by Jerry Conroy, vice president USA and Canada, Automotive Aftermarket for Schaeffler. Conroy shared insights into his career trajectory, mentorship experiences, and the evolving landscape of aftermarket operations.

Conroy’s journey into the aftermarket began during his college years. He stumbled upon an internship at Bendix, a commercial vehicle supplier based in Elyria, Ohio—his hometown. Little did he know that this opportunity would kickstart a career spanning 17 years at Bendix, and later transition into a leadership role at Schaeffler in the automotive aftermarket.

Reflecting on his career progression, Jerry acknowledges the pivotal role of mentorship. From his own father imparting the wisdom of the “six Ps,” to the guidance received from industry leaders like Joe McAleese, former CEO of Bendix, mentorship played a crucial role in shaping Jerry’s approach to leadership and professional growth.

As Vice President of North America Automotive Aftermarket Sales at Bendix, Jerry’s responsibilities evolved, encompassing strategic business development and sales initiatives. Upon transitioning to Schaeffler, his role expanded to overseeing the automotive aftermarket division in the US and Canada.

Looking ahead, Schaeffler’s strategic endeavors in e-mobility represent a significant area of focus to Conroy. With plans for a new facility in Dover, Ohio, dedicated to producing e-drives and e-axles, he emphasizes Schaeffler’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

As the automotive industry undergoes a paradigm shift toward electrification, he says Schaeffler aims to be at the forefront of this transformative journey, catering to evolving market needs while fostering environmental stewardship.

Through sustainability initiatives focused on waste reduction, emissions mitigation and employee engagement, Schaeffler endeavors to drive positive change while addressing societal and environmental challenges.

