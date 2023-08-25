 AMN Drivetime: The 4 P’s of GSP’s Growth with Michael Ceritano

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime: The 4 P’s of GSP’s Growth with Michael Ceritano

Ceritano describes the ways GSP North America has grown and what he feels has been integral to its success.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Michael Ceritano‘s resume includes an array of positions from around the aftermarket: marketing manager, car wash consultant, owner of an auto accessory business, aftermarket sales director and now COO. With a career spanning 30-plus years in the automotive aftermarket, Ceritano has used his industry expertise combined with his business savvy and willingness to learn new skills to grow GSP North America‘s business exponentially in the almost six years he’s been with the company.

Related Articles

“We’ve built a reputation over time for excellent products, competitive pricing, industry-leading, cataloging and on time delivery with great fill rates. So it’s really our execution that’s taking us to the next level,” he says. “Customers appreciate it, and the word is spreading. We’re getting more and more opportunities because of our performance, and I think that’s really the driving force of our growth over the last five years.”

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, presented by AISIN, Ceritano describes how he worked his way up in the industry, the ways he has helped grow the GSP North America team and what he feels has been integral to the company’s success.

Ceritano delves into:

  • His foray into the automotive aftermarket with Chrysler (0:30)
  • GSP’s key product offerings and its history in North America (3:13)
  • Why GSP has been “one of the most rewarding places” he has worked and how he has helped build the current team at GSP North America (5:36)
  • The four P’s that are driving factors of GSP North America’s growth (9:37)
  • The lessons he and his team learned during COVID with a majority of their production in China (11:32)
  • Why GSP has launched value-added services like training for technicians who use its products (14:56)
  • Rapid Fire Questions (16:11)

 AMN Drivetime is sponsored by AISIN. Find more episodes here.

You May Also Like

AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime: Dave Caracci

Dave Caracci is a guy who can wield a wrench as deftly as he can a sales pitch.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

In this latest episode of AMN Drivetime, Babcox CEO Bill Babcox sits down with Dave Caracci, longtime aftermarket veteran who currently serves as executive director of the Automotive Sales Council. While he racked up a stellar career as an aftermarket sales professional, Caracci has many skills he has cultivated over his long and successful career. Dave is a guy who can wield a wrench as deftly as he can a sales pitch.

Read Full Article

More AMN Drivetime Video Posts
AMN Drivetime: MEMA Leaders Chat About The Future

MEMA leaders sat down with Bill Babcox to share a few updates on the realignment of the association announced in November.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Johnny G, Bill Babcox, Talk Tire History on AMN Drivetime

Tire dealers know Gamauf as “Johnny G,” one of the most dynamic and respected individuals in the tire industry.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime Quick Hit: AAPEX 2022

Check out this fun and fast-paced conversation with Bill Hanvey and Paul McCarthy as the countdown to AAPEX 2022 begins.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime: MotoRad CEO, Matt Buchholz

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, MotoRad CEO Matt Buchholz shares how feedback helped him become a better leader.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Installing a Knuckle Hub Assembly

Addressing tough attachment points and ensuring proper torque is critical. Sponsored by GSP North America.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Paired Ride Control (VIDEO)

It’s always best to replace ride control parts in pairs. Sponsored by GSP North America.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
MEMA Leaders Chat About The Future

MEMA leaders sat down with Bill Babcox to share a few updates on the realignment of the association announced in November.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Valvoline’s Roger England: The Road from Janitor to Ph.D.

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, Roger shares with Bill Babcox his fascinating career journey and more.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers