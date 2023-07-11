 Installing a Knuckle Hub Assembly

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Installing a Knuckle Hub Assembly

Addressing tough attachment points and ensuring proper torque is critical. Sponsored by GSP North America.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Another wheel bearing. You know what you’re in for, and right away you’re thinking is it going to come out easily, or is it going to be stuck in the knuckle like it was set in concrete? And what other problems are you going to run across? How bad is the rust and corrosion going to be and will you find previous damage from incorrect installation procedures? 

Related Articles

Here’s the good news: If you’re installing a pre-assembled knuckle-hub assembly, you’ve just hit the fast forward button past all the tough parts, and you won’t have to worry about the time or how long it’s taking. You can slow down and concentrate on the most important aspects of installation, providing your customer with nothing short of undeniable quality. 

When you’re installing a knuckle/hub assembly, the first thing to focus on is the attachment points. Ball joints and tie rod ends are secured by either a pinch-bolt or taper-fit type of attachment. Where there’s a pinch-bolt attachment, be sure to thoroughly clean the ball stud on the ball joint or tie rod end. Built up corrosion can affect the installation. 

They should slide easily in place into the steering knuckle with no hammering and be sure to always torque any pinch bolts to the proper specification. Over-torquing can distort the hole and damage the ears on the knuckle. 

When it’s a taper-fit attachment, clean the threads on any ball stud so you can install the nuts by hand. Never use an air tool, because you can easily overtighten the ball stud, which can distort and damage the taper, pull the stud too far through the knuckle and lead to a loose fit, as well as the possibility of a broken ball stud. 

Next, be sure the knuckle to strut bolts are properly torqued, as well as any brake caliper bolts. Before sliding the CV joint through the new wheel hub, thoroughly clean the splines. Rust, dirt or grease will affect the torque. 

Always use a new axle nut or bolt. Old fasteners can fatigue and lose their ability to maintain the proper clamping force. Now, properly tightening that axle fastener is a critical step.  

First, never, and I mean never install an axle fastener with an impact wrench. The repetitive shock from an impact wrench can cause permanent indentations in the bearing races, a common mechanical occurrence called brinelling. You can use an assistant to hold the brakes, and another common method is inserting a punch into a vented brake rotor and allowing it to rest against the caliper bracket. 

Second, the torque specification is designed for far more than just keeping something tight. On these wheel bearings, it is designed to maintain the proper amount of preload in the bearing, which affects the geometry of the rolling elements to the bearing race. If this isn’t correct, the bearing simply won’t last as long. 

Don’t forget the proper torque on the wheel lug nuts, and, last but not least, you should always perform a vehicle alignment when any suspension component is replaced. 

This video is sponsored by GSP North America.

You May Also Like

AMN Drivetime Video

Coats’ Ben Pryor Has Embraced Lean Thinking

Pryor spent four months learning lean principles by going to the “gemba.”

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Continuous improvement, known as “lean” in the manufacturing world, has been a guiding force for Ben Pryor, vice president of commercial for the Coats Co.

Earlier in his career at Hennessy Industries (parent company of Coats), Pryor spent four months learning lean principles by going to the “gemba” – a Japanese term that refers to the place where the work is done.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Sealed Units Matter (VIDEO)

By sealing the joint, engineers can use better greases and materials to increase the longevity of the ball and socket. Sponsored by TRW.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Auto Pros Visit Interstate Auto Care, Madison Heights, MI

For Bill Nalu, business is more than fixing cars – it’s about connecting with people on a personal level.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Top Five Brake Tips (VIDEO)

Here are five tips on brake jobs tips for technicians. This video is sponsored by TRW.

By Brian Sexton
Air Compressors for Shocks (VIDEO)

There are four items you need to pay attention to when installing a new compressor for an air ride system. Sponsored by Wabco.

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

High-Quality Ignition Coils (VIDEO)

There are 6 main components that go into making a high quality coil-on-plug coil. Sponsored by United Motor Products.

By Joe Keene
Variable Valve Timing Systems (VIDEO)

Variable valve timing systems allow today’s engines to maximize performance and drivability.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
How Do Brakes Work? (VIDEO)

You must use a brake pad that matches the original performance characteristics. This video is sponsored by TRW.

By Brian Sexton
Utilizing OPUS IVS in Your Shop

TechShop’s editorial team sits down with OPUS IVS senior vice president, Kevin FitzPatrick to talk tools and technology.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers