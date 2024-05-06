 The Autel IA900

Take an in-depth look at the Autel IA900 Alignment and ADAS calibration frame solution.

By Eric Garbe
Check out this in-depth look at the Autel IA900 Alignment and ADAS calibration frame solution. First, we’ll examine the three IA900 shop solution packages, followed by a step-by-step walkthrough of the Autel diagnostics and ADAS calibration process. 

This video is sponsored by Autel.

