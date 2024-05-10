 AMN Drivetime: Cal Ganda’s Continental Journey – UnderhoodService

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime: Cal Ganda’s Continental Journey

Ganda embodies servitude leadership, prioritizing team success and customer-centricity.

Mary DellaValle
By Mary DellaValle
Published:

Cal Ganda’s path from Zimbabwe to leading aftermarket distribution at Continental’s ContiTech Group is a testament to seizing opportunities and embracing change. Arriving in the U.S. in 1998 for university, he ventured into food manufacturing post-graduation before diving into consulting.

Related Articles

A chance encounter with Continental during a consulting project in Mexico led Cal to discover an opportunity in tire assembly supervision in Charlotte. This marked the beginning of his journey with Continental, where he embraced various roles, from tire assembly to logistics and process engineering.

Today, as Head of Aftermarket Distribution at ContiTech Industrial Solutions Americas, Cal embodies servitude leadership, prioritizing team success and customer-centricity. ContiTech’s realignment toward customer-centricity underscores its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Strategic investments, such as the recent hydraulic hose plant in Mexico, highlight Continental’s proactive approach to optimizing distribution strategies and enhancing customer proximity.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Cal’s ownership of Real African Art gallery in Charlotte reflects his commitment to cultural preservation and community engagement.

Episode Overview:

  • How Ganda and Continental found each other (:52)
  • Ganda’s day-to-day responsibilities (3:26)
  • ContiTech’s realignment (5:00)
  • Discussion of the new hydraulic hose plant in Mexico (6:19)
  • Ganda’s passion for art and his own art gallery in Charlotte (8:14)
  • Lightning Round (9:16)

You May Also Like

AMN Drivetime Video

AWDA’s Ted Hughes on the Power of Industry Partnerships

Aftermarket veteran Ted Hughes shares the changes he’s experienced and lessons learned through 30+ years in the aftermarket.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

As a 30-plus-year automotive aftermarket veteran, Ted Hughes has seen change after change in the industry. He's experienced countless technological improvements. During his almost 24 years as head of marketing for MAHLE, he charged head-first into the digital era -- embracing digital media, e-commerce and a "data is king" mindset. Yet despite the evolution of the industry, one aspect has remained true: nothing beats the solid relationships that form long-lasting business partnerships and make this industry strong.

Read Full Article

More AMN Drivetime Video Posts
Rick Schwartz: M&A Trends Affecting the Aftermarket

Schwartz Advisors’ Rick Schwartz delves into his career history and the breadth and depth of the firm’s expertise.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
The 4 P’s of GSP’s Growth with Michael Ceritano

Ceritano describes the ways GSP North America has grown and what he feels has been integral to its success.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Autologue’s Jim Franco: Opportunities in Today’s Market

Find out why Jim Franco is as energized as ever about the business opportunities he sees in the market today.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Passion, People Drive Continental’s Travis Roffler

Travis Roffler, Continental Tire the Americas director of marketing, uses his passion to drive his career success.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Continental Releases 67 New Part Numbers

Twenty-two new import part numbers, as well as 39 new pulley and tensioner part numbers, are immediately available.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Understanding the OAD Pulley

Discover the ins and outs of OAD pulleys, their role in belt drive systems, and learn the tricks of diagnosis and replacement. This video is sponsored by Continental.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Installing The Continental Multi V Stretch Belt

Learn how to install stretch belts safely. Sponsored by Continental.

By Eric Garbe
Sustainable Packaging

Changing how a product is packaged can reduce CO2 emissions. Sponsored by Continental.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers