 Flushing the Brake Fluid is Critical on Every Brake Repair

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Flushing the Brake Fluid is Critical on Every Brake Repair

Making sure the brake fluid is the correct quality is critical. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
Andrew Markel is the director of content for Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 20 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers.
Published:

Making sure the brake fluid is the correct quality for the vehicle and is not worn out is critical on every single brake repair. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Related Articles

Watch more IQ videos here: : https://iq.shopownermag.com/

You May Also Like

Video

Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

Resetting and programming TPMS sensors for a Tesla is a lot like any other vehicle, and the challenge is still the same: keeping the light off.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
Andrew Markel is the director of content for Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 20 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers.
Published:

One of the first items to be replaced on any Tesla model are the tires. This is due to tire wear from the instant torque of the electric motor. When replacing the tires, you will have to service the TPMS sensors. Tesla has used Baolong (from 2012 to 2014), Continental (from 2014 to 2020) and a proprietary sensor that uses Bluetooth. For 2021, the Model Y started to use a sensor that communicates using Bluetooth protocols. Not much is known about the new system except that the sensors are currently available only through Tesla.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Can You Jumpstart an EV?

First thing’s first: Find the LV battery, which could be anywhere in the vehicle.

By Andrew Markel
Understanding What Antifreeze/Coolant Actually Does

Today, each manufacturer has its own formula for best results in their vehicles. This video is part of the Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
How The Vehicle Cooling System Functions

Here’s what to know to clarify cooling questions you’re asked at the service counter. This video is part of The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Oil Filter Housing Weak Points & Standard® Solutions

Engineers at Standard® have created a completely assembled Oil Filter Housing Kit.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Jack Oil: How to Refill and Bleed Floor and Bottle Jacks

The video covers the complete functional restoration of my oldest jack and monthly maintenance on a transmission jack. This video is sponsored by Bar’s Leaks

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Not All Coolants Are Equal – Or Appropriate

Engines have diverse cooling needs. This video is part of the Group Training Academy.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Optimize Tesla Performance With E-Fluids

Learn the differences between ‘wet’ and ‘dry’ e-axles. This video is sponsored by CRP Automotive.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Understanding Fuel Trims

The fuel trims are what govern what’s going on inside the engine. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers