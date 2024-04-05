 Turbocharger Maintenance ft. Rein TechSelect Turbo Kits

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Turbocharger Maintenance ft. Rein TechSelect Turbo Kits

Learn about common challenges with turbocharger maintenance and how Rein TechSelect Turbo Kitsmake the repair process easier for technicians.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

In this sponsored video by CRP Automotive, we dive deep into turbocharger maintenance to keep your vehicle running smoothly. Join us as we explore the evolution of turbocharger technology and how Rein Automotive TechSelect Turbo Kits are the perfect solution for efficient replacement. Discover the importance of inspecting oil and coolant lines when replacing, and learn how proper flow is essential to prevent damage and premature failure. Plus, get expert tips on diagnosing turbocharger issues and ensuring optimal performance. Watch now and discover why Rein Automotive TechSelect Turbo Kits are the ultimate solution for turbocharger maintenance.

Related Articles

This video is sponsored by CRP Automotive.

You May Also Like

Video

Oil Filter Housing Weak Points & Standard® Solutions

Engineers at Standard® have created a completely assembled Oil Filter Housing Kit.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

The oil filter housings on Chrysler Pentastar 3.6L engines frequently encounter oil leaks in several areas. Engineers at Standard® have assessed these weak points and created a completely assembled Oil Filter Housing Kit that features multiple improvements over the original to prevent leaks.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Jack Oil: How to Refill and Bleed Floor and Bottle Jacks

The video covers the complete functional restoration of my oldest jack and monthly maintenance on a transmission jack. This video is sponsored by Bar’s Leaks

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Optimize Tesla Performance With E-Fluids

Learn the differences between ‘wet’ and ‘dry’ e-axles. This video is sponsored by CRP Automotive.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Understanding Fuel Trims

The fuel trims are what govern what’s going on inside the engine. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
The Future of MEMA with Bill Long

MEMA looks to the future as it celebrates 120 years making a big impact.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Understanding the OAD Pulley

Discover the ins and outs of OAD pulleys, their role in belt drive systems, and learn the tricks of diagnosis and replacement. This video is sponsored by Continental.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
How-to Complete Emissions Monitors Faster

This video will focus on how a product like CAT COMPLETE can improve the chances of completing the monitors faster. This video is sponsored by Rislone.

By Andrew Markel
How Important is Regenerative Braking For EVs?

Regenerative braking helps to increase the overall efficiency and range of the EV, increasing the range of an EV by up to 20%.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
BEV Brake Service Tips

Andrew Markel shares his latest service tips in the all new BendPak EV Garage video series.

By Andrew Markel