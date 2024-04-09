 Selecting the Right Oil for your Customers Engine

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Selecting the Right Oil for your Customers Engine

Learn how to educate customers on the importance of OEM specifications and premium lubrication for their vehicles' maintenance needs.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

CC:

Related Articles

Of all the services your shop offers. The simple oil change is often the most contentious. No matter what they drive, your customers may think that oil is oil. If it pours out of a bottle they recognize on the shelf in their father’s garage or an ad-on tv, it’s good enough for their car. The fact is the belief that they’re all the same can be shortsighted at best and detrimental to the life of the engine. At worst, modern engines are built to tighter tolerances, and as a result, they rely on specific oil pressures for maximum fuel economy or to support vital systems such as variable valve timing substituting a non recommended viscosity engine Oil can negatively affect fuel economy and emissions, and may actually accelerate wear on critical components. According to the American Petroleum Institute, there are five different groups of base oils used to make today’s motor oils based on the refining methods and the properties of the oil.

What is it universally understood is that synthetic and conventional motor oils both start out the same way as petroleum crude oil Synthetics are simply a more refined oil. The formulations created by chemists can be tailored to meet specific demands of performance cars, high mileage engines, or those that operate in extreme environmental conditions, often in the same bottle of oil. You may think that only high-end imports need to worry about premium lubrication. In reality, even with domestic vehicles, it all comes down to the OEM specifications. Oil formulations have evolved dramatically from just a few decades ago, so that bottle in the garage may no longer be appropriate. Oil technology has changed from petroleum based to full synthetic oils and formulations are more advanced than ever. Fortunately, the information needed to make an educated decision about what oil is right for your customer is readily available. You should make recommendations based on the owner’s manual or service information.

Although not every vehicle, European, Asian, or domestic is an ideal candidate for full synthetic oil, more and more consumers are recognizing the value of these oil formulations. In less than 10 years, the percentage of vehicles in operation using synthetics has jumped from 51% to 73%. Synthetic oils have become a mainstream consumer requirement, yet even when they begin to understand the importance of oil formulations, consider the oil filter. Although they may have a vague understanding of what a filter does and how it works, many of them have no idea what’s really inside the boxes they see on the shelves at their auto parts store. Today’s synthetic oils can offer longer oil change intervals provide high resistance to chemical breakdown and may be more cost effective. But failure to use the right filter will limit many of those benefits. The oil cleans the engine, but the filter cleans the oil.

Each oil filter is designed with specific attention to particulate removal, efficiency and dirt holding capacity. The compact synthetic filter media found in premium oil filters offers improved mechanical strength and excellent water, chemical and temperature resistance. Premium oil filters not only catch and remove even the smallest particulates, but are also able to better withstand complex chemical reactions between fuel components, combustion products, and motor oil. And with those extended oil changes, that’s more important now than ever, though most people consider themselves to be normal drivers. The majority of the vehicles on the road today actually operate under severe driving conditions involving traffic, traffic conditions, and the environment. Once they realize that normal doesn’t really mean easy, your customers will begin to understand the value the right service will offer to help them maintain their investment. When you’re setting up an oil change appointment with your customers, they may be surprised by your oil and filter recommendations explain what premium really means to the life of their vehicle. Thanks for watching.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

You May Also Like

Video

Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

Resetting and programming TPMS sensors for a Tesla is a lot like any other vehicle, and the challenge is still the same: keeping the light off.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
Andrew Markel is the director of content for Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 20 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers.
Published:

One of the first items to be replaced on any Tesla model are the tires. This is due to tire wear from the instant torque of the electric motor. When replacing the tires, you will have to service the TPMS sensors. Tesla has used Baolong (from 2012 to 2014), Continental (from 2014 to 2020) and a proprietary sensor that uses Bluetooth. For 2021, the Model Y started to use a sensor that communicates using Bluetooth protocols. Not much is known about the new system except that the sensors are currently available only through Tesla.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Can You Jumpstart an EV?

First thing’s first: Find the LV battery, which could be anywhere in the vehicle.

By Andrew Markel
Understanding What Antifreeze/Coolant Actually Does

Today, each manufacturer has its own formula for best results in their vehicles. This video is part of the Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
How The Vehicle Cooling System Functions

Here’s what to know to clarify cooling questions you’re asked at the service counter. This video is part of The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Oil Filter Housing Weak Points & Standard® Solutions

Engineers at Standard® have created a completely assembled Oil Filter Housing Kit.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Jack Oil: How to Refill and Bleed Floor and Bottle Jacks

The video covers the complete functional restoration of my oldest jack and monthly maintenance on a transmission jack. This video is sponsored by Bar’s Leaks

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Not All Coolants Are Equal – Or Appropriate

Engines have diverse cooling needs. This video is part of the Group Training Academy.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Optimize Tesla Performance With E-Fluids

Learn the differences between ‘wet’ and ‘dry’ e-axles. This video is sponsored by CRP Automotive.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Understanding Fuel Trims

The fuel trims are what govern what’s going on inside the engine. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers