 Paired Ride Control (VIDEO)

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Paired Ride Control (VIDEO)

It’s your job as techs to educate customers on why it’s always best to replace ride control parts in pairs. Sponsored by GSP North America.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Tell me if this sounds familiar: A customer brings their vehicle into your shop with complaints of a noise over bumps. You inspect the suspension and find that one of the struts is worn out and needs to be replaced. You quote replacing both struts and an alignment. The customer sees the quote and immediately asks “well, can’t we just replace the one that’s bad?” This sort of pushback is common, especially if your customer is working with a tight budget. It’s our job as techs to educate them on why it’s always best to replace ride control parts in pairs. 

Related Articles

It’s safe to say that most customers probably don’t understand how important ride control components are to vehicle safety. Or, maybe more importantly, how other systems can be affected by worn out ride control parts. Tires can wear out prematurely because suspension geometry is not being maintained over bumpy roads or going around curves. If a bushing is torn, the strut mount is damaged, or the bearing is worn out, the customer may hear a knocking or clunking noise coming from the front end. 

GSP always recommends performing the GSP corner check. Visually inspect all parts and related systems for damage or wear. You cannot install a perfectly good part into an imperfect system. And don’t forget to check the ride height on each corner as well. A worn out spring can begin to sag, lowering one corner of the vehicle and accelerating the wear on other ride control components. 

If you’ve found a ride control component like a spring or a strut which needs replacement, there’s a very good chance that the spring or strut on the other side of the vehicle is just as worn or following close behind. Maybe the seals have worn out and started to leak, or maybe the springs have fatigued or have broken. The bottom line is that those parts were probably installed at the same time, so they should be replaced together as well. Doing this will ensure that the suspension is able to handle whatever conditions it may face down the road. 

This video is sponsored by GSP North America.

You May Also Like

Auto Pros on the Road

Auto Pros Visit Interstate Auto Care, Madison Heights, MI

For Bill Nalu, business is more than fixing cars – it’s about connecting with people on a personal level.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

In this episode of Auto Pros On The Road, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Bill Nalu at Interstate Auto Care in Madison Heights, MI.

Bill Nalu and his team of five skilled technicians at the Auto Value Certified Service Center pride themselves on what they call "aggressive hospitality." Because to him, the business is about more than just fixing a car. Family-owned and operated, the shop began with an attitude of first being in the service business; second an auto repair facility. The primary focus has been, and continues to be, the ever evolving needs and wants of every customer.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Top Five Brake Tips (VIDEO)

Here are five tips on brake jobs tips for technicians. This video is sponsored by TRW.

By Brian Sexton
Air Compressors for Shocks (VIDEO)

There are four items you need to pay attention to when installing a new compressor for an air ride system. Sponsored by Wabco.

By Doug Kaufman
High-Quality Ignition Coils (VIDEO)

There are 6 main components that go into making a high quality coil-on-plug coil. Sponsored by United Motor Products.

By Joe Keene
Variable Valve Timing Systems (VIDEO)

Variable valve timing systems allow today’s engines to maximize performance and drivability.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

How Do Brakes Work? (VIDEO)

You must use a brake pad that matches the original performance characteristics. This video is sponsored by TRW.

By Brian Sexton
Utilizing OPUS IVS in Your Shop

TechShop’s editorial team sits down with OPUS IVS senior vice president, Kevin FitzPatrick to talk tools and technology.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Replacing Chassis Parts in Pairs (VIDEO)

You are not doing the customer any favors by installing just one strut, spring, or bushing. This video is sponsored by TRW.

By Doug Kaufman
Auto Pros on the Road: Ode’s Auto Repair In Warren, MI

Ode Auto Repair and Tire is a NAPA Gold Certified Auto Care Center focused on customer satisfaction since 1979.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers