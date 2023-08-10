 Passion, People Drive Continental’s Travis Roffler

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
AMN Drivetime Video

Passion, People Drive Continental’s Travis Roffler

Travis Roffler, Continental Tire the Americas director of marketing, uses his passion to drive his career success.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

For many in this industry, the automotive aftermarket is in their blood. They grew up in the business, whether it was wrenching in the summers in high school or hanging out with their parents at their place of work. This was the case for Travis Roffler, who has been the director of marketing of Continental Tire the Americas for almost 18 years and is a tire guy through and through.

Related Articles

Growing up, Travis remembers wrenching with his dad in their garage and being fascinated with cars and racing at a young age. Little did he know that after graduating with a marketing degree from Florida State in 1992, his first job would be with Michelin North America as a customer service representative. He worked his way up at Michelin to become the company’s marketing manager. Soon after, he was recruited by Toyo Tire USA to be its director of marketing. Travis credits his following his passion for automotive and the people in the industry for his “blessed” career.

During the holidays in 2021, Travis received a call from a recruiter saying there was an open marketing position for a tire company in the Southeast. Around the same time, he had taken his then 5-year-old son to see his father in Charleston, S.C., hundreds of miles from where he and his family lived. Upon returning from that trip, he realized he missed his father, a huge influence on his life, and didn’t want his kids growing up without knowing him. When he called the recruiter and he told Travis the job was at Continental Tire in Fort Mill, just three hours from Charleston, he knew fate was at work.

Since then, Travis has worked as the director of marketing for Continental Tire and manages a team that is responsible for marketing for both the Continental and General Tire brands, including brand development, programs and promotions, product planning, communications and more.

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, hear Travis discuss:

  • How Travis’ got his start in the ‘s passion for automotive led him to a career in automotive (0:29)
  • Key mentors that helped Travis learn the tire business (4:40)
  • Changing moments in Travis’ career, including one that would affect his family (9:00)
  • The meaning Continental’s new taglines for its Conti and General brands and the process and research Travis and his team did to change them and make them meaningful (14:27)
  • What Travis sees as a few key trends in the tire industry today, from manufacturing to retail (20:54)
  • Travis’ proudest career moment (26:50)

 AMN Drivetime is sponsored by AISIN. Find more episodes here.

You May Also Like

Video

Serpentine Service Typically Involves More Than Just The Belt

Your attention to belt condition will ensure systems are operating effectively. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

Certain components typically last a long, long time – your customer might not experience a serpentine belt replacement until their car or truck reaches 60,000-100,000 miles after it was installed at the factory during the vehicle’s assembly. 

Your service advisors should remember that, because the average age of vehicles today is in the 12-to-13-year range, many vehicles are being driven much longer than that. And light duty vehicles are being driven 12,000 to 14,000 miles a year (on average).      

Read Full Article

More AMN Drivetime Video Posts
AMN Drivetime: Aisin’s Dwayne Bates & Larrow Kaufman

Aisin’s Dwayne Bates and Larrow Kaufman discuss the company’s recent changes and its go-to-market strategy.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
GB Remanufacturing’s Michael Kitching on AMN Drivetime

Kitching says he’s proud to be part of the industry as reman gets the sustainability attention it deserves.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Coats’ Ben Pryor Has Embraced Lean Thinking

Pryor spent four months learning lean principles by going to the “gemba.”

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime: MANN+HUMMEL’s Daryl Benton

Benton talks about innovating for the future as the Purolator brand celebrates 100 years.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Installing a Knuckle Hub Assembly

Addressing tough attachment points and ensuring proper torque is critical. Sponsored by GSP North America.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Paired Ride Control (VIDEO)

It’s always best to replace ride control parts in pairs. Sponsored by GSP North America.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Belt-Driven Starter Generator Systems (VIDEO)

Fuel efficiency meets power with belt-driven starter generator systems. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
The Importance of Maintaining Belt Tension

Maintaining proper belt tension can enhance fuel economy. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers