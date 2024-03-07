 The Future of MEMA with Bill Long

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
AMN Drivetime Video

The Future of MEMA with Bill Long

MEMA looks to the future as it celebrates 120 years making a big impact.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

As MEMA commemorates its 120th anniversary, it’s an opportunity to reflect on the organization’s profound impact on the automotive aftermarket.

Related Articles

Founded on March 2, 1904, MEMA has evolved from a modest gathering of parts manufacturers in Cleveland to a pivotal force in the global automotive landscape.

Over the decades, MEMA has been at the forefront of several key initiatives, including: the introduction of credit reporting services in 1914 to ensure financial stability within the industry; the co-sponsorship of the inaugural automotive service industry show in 1933, paving the way for what would become the AAPEX events; the establishment of divisions and market segments within MEMA to cater to the diverse needs of its members, from heavy-duty manufacturers to the aftermarket suppliers; and the advocacy for critical legislative measures, including the National Vehicle Safety Act of 1966, the USMCA in 2019 and today’s battle for the Right to Repair.

From advocating for fair trade policies to fostering young talent through leadership councils, MEMA’s efforts have consistently aimed at advancing the business interests of its members and the industry at large.

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, sponsored by AISIN, Bill Long, president and chief executive officer, discusses MEMA’s recent reorganization to better serve its members amidst industry transformations, reflected on his 11 years at MEMA and highlighted efforts in advocacy, sustainability, U.S. manufacturing competitiveness, and global trade expansion.

Episode Overview

  • Introduction to MEMA’s 120th anniversary, the founding of MEMA in 1904, and its original directors and members. (00:56)
  • Expansion of MEMA’s membership and the evolution of its purpose, highlighting key historical moments and contributions to the automotive industry. (02:56)
  • Significant milestones in MEMA’s history, including the introduction of credit reporting services, co-sponsoring the automotive service industry show, opening the DC office, and the formation of various market segments within MEMA. (04:53)
  • Reflections on personal experiences and meaningful moments within MEMA over the past 11 years. (08:05)
  • Discussion on the organizational changes in MEMA, aimed at better positioning the association for the future. (11:03)
  • Future plans and focus areas for MEMA, including strengthening the supplier voice in Washington DC, addressing manufacturing competitiveness, and expanding global trade. (14:21)
  • The “Lightning Round” of quick questions. (19:00)

You May Also Like

AMN Drivetime Video

Autologue’s Jim Franco: Opportunities in Today’s Market

Find out why Jim Franco is as energized as ever about the business opportunities he sees in the market today.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Upon celebrating his 80th birthday and 64 years in the automotive aftermarket, Jim Franco is as energized as ever about the business opportunities he sees in the market today. As president and CEO of Autologue Computer Systems, Jim has been in the software industry since the mid-80s and has seen a huge technological evolution--not only on the parts side but also the hardware and software side. While some may lament the changes that have been made, especially over a 64-year-career, Jim approaches it with gusto and believes others should, too.

Read Full Article

More AMN Drivetime Video Posts
Passion, People Drive Continental’s Travis Roffler

Travis Roffler, Continental Tire the Americas director of marketing, uses his passion to drive his career success.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime: Aisin’s Dwayne Bates & Larrow Kaufman

Aisin’s Dwayne Bates and Larrow Kaufman discuss the company’s recent changes and its go-to-market strategy.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
GB Remanufacturing’s Michael Kitching on AMN Drivetime

Kitching says he’s proud to be part of the industry as reman gets the sustainability attention it deserves.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Coats’ Ben Pryor Has Embraced Lean Thinking

Pryor spent four months learning lean principles by going to the “gemba.”

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

MEMA Issues Statement on Tax Relief for Working Families Act

This measure contains the restoration of one year deductibility of research and development expenses, a key legislative priority for the association.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime: MANN+HUMMEL’s Daryl Benton

Benton talks about innovating for the future as the Purolator brand celebrates 100 years.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime: Rick Maxwell

Rick and Bill talk about what it means to continue the legacy of a family business.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime: Dave Caracci

Dave Caracci is a guy who can wield a wrench as deftly as he can a sales pitch.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers