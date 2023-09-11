Rick Schwartz: M&A Trends Affecting the Aftermarket

Rick and Bill talk about what it means to continue the legacy of a family business.
In this latest episode of AMN Drivetime, Babcox CEO Bill Babcox sits down Rick Maxwell, president and owner of Cleveland-based United Motor Products.
Rick Maxwell is what some in this industry call a “lifer.” He’s been involved in the industry since he was about eight years old, working along his father, who began as an aftermarket salesman in 1965 for the originator of B’laster.
Dave Caracci is a guy who can wield a wrench as deftly as he can a sales pitch.
MEMA leaders sat down with Bill Babcox to share a few updates on the realignment of the association announced in November.
Tire dealers know Gamauf as “Johnny G,” one of the most dynamic and respected individuals in the tire industry.
Check out this fun and fast-paced conversation with Bill Hanvey and Paul McCarthy as the countdown to AAPEX 2022 begins.
In this episode of AMN Drivetime, MotoRad CEO Matt Buchholz shares how feedback helped him become a better leader.
In this episode of AMN Drivetime, Roger shares with Bill Babcox his fascinating career journey and more.
Rock Auto’s VP of Marketing shares the company’s history as a Dot Com and as a player in the automotive aftermarket.