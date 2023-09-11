 Rick Schwartz: M&A Trends Affecting the Aftermarket

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
AMN Drivetime Video

Rick Schwartz: M&A Trends Affecting the Aftermarket

Schwartz Advisors' Rick Schwartz delves into his career history and the breadth and depth of the firm's expertise.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
The Schwartz name is synonymous with the automotive aftermarket. It started with Mort Schwartz, an engineer by training who served as chairman and CEO of four different automotive aftermarket companies from the 60s to the 90s. Mort’s service to the aftermarket, including as a member and chair of various aftermarket committees, spans more than 40 years, and now his son, Rick, is following in his footsteps to make the Schwartz name a leader in M&A advising and business growth strategies in the industry.

Rick received his MBA from USC’s Marshall School of Business, and while his father grew and ran companies in the aftermarket, Rick’s career spans multiple industries working in management positions for the likes of Macy’s, Nestle and The Upper Deck Company early in his career. He gained C-suite level experience as the COO of a health and fitness company before joining forces with his dad to create Schwartz Advisors, an M&A and growth consultant for companies in the automotive aftermarket.

In some ways, we sat around the dinner table one day and my dad said, I’ve got an idea. What do you think about this?” Rick explains. “One of [his goals was] to start a company that would be an advisor to the industry. That’s a company that didn’t exist when [he] owned his WDs. At the time I was running a company in San Diego1, and he knew that I wanted to do something more entrepreneurial and something that touched on the private equity world. He wanted to see something that could really provide value to the industry.”

In 2006, Schwartz Advisors was born, and since then, the firm has added 12 industry experts from different segments to consult on various deals and strategies.

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, sponsored by AISIN, Rick delves into:

The reasons why he initially studied international relations (1:00)
Lessons he learned from working at large companies in different industries early in his career (1:44)
How Schwartz Advisors was born (2:54)
The breadth and depth of Schwartz Advisors’ expertise (4:02)
Trends in M&A in the macroeconomy and the automotive aftermarket (8:02)
The types of business that are a good fit for the “buy-side” and “sell-side” of acquisitions (10:22)
Lessons Rick learned from his father, Mort (12:42)
Rapid Fire questions (14:18)
 AMN Drivetime is sponsored by AISIN. Find more episodes here.
Related Articles

You May Also Like

AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime: Rick Maxwell

Rick and Bill talk about what it means to continue the legacy of a family business.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

In this latest episode of AMN Drivetime, Babcox CEO Bill Babcox sits down Rick Maxwell, president and owner of Cleveland-based United Motor Products.

Rick Maxwell is what some in this industry call a “lifer.” He’s been involved in the industry since he was about eight years old, working along his father, who began as an aftermarket salesman in 1965 for the originator of B’laster. 

Read Full Article

More AMN Drivetime Video Posts
AMN Drivetime: Dave Caracci

Dave Caracci is a guy who can wield a wrench as deftly as he can a sales pitch.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime: MEMA Leaders Chat About The Future

MEMA leaders sat down with Bill Babcox to share a few updates on the realignment of the association announced in November.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Johnny G, Bill Babcox, Talk Tire History on AMN Drivetime

Tire dealers know Gamauf as “Johnny G,” one of the most dynamic and respected individuals in the tire industry.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime Quick Hit: AAPEX 2022

Check out this fun and fast-paced conversation with Bill Hanvey and Paul McCarthy as the countdown to AAPEX 2022 begins.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

MEMA Leaders Chat About The Future

MEMA leaders sat down with Bill Babcox to share a few updates on the realignment of the association announced in November.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime: MotoRad CEO, Matt Buchholz

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, MotoRad CEO Matt Buchholz shares how feedback helped him become a better leader.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Valvoline’s Roger England: The Road from Janitor to Ph.D.

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, Roger shares with Bill Babcox his fascinating career journey and more.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Tom Taylor – Rock Auto’s Online Approach To Parts Needs

Rock Auto’s VP of Marketing shares the company’s history as a Dot Com and as a player in the automotive aftermarket.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers