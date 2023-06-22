 GB Remanufacturing’s Michael Kitching on AMN Drivetime

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
AMN Drivetime Video

GB Remanufacturing’s Michael Kitching on AMN Drivetime

Kitching says he’s proud to be part of the industry as reman gets the sustainability attention it deserves.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

At the helm of one of the automotive aftermarket’s leading remanufacturing firms, GB Remanufacturing President and CEO Michael Kitching says he’s proud to see remanufacturing getting the attention it deserves as a key player in the growing sustainability conversations taking place today. 

Related Articles

GB Remanufacturing was founded by Mike and his father Bill Kitching in 1986. The company remanufactures and distributes premium gasoline and diesel fuel system related products to its customers around the world and is based in Long Beach, California.

“Remanufacturing is the ultimate environmentally friendly type of business,” said Kitching. “We take units that are previously deemed either defective or just used and remanufacture that to OEM specs or better sometimes. It saves the environment, it saves the consumer a lot of money, so yeah, we’re proud to be in this industry.”

Kitching recently joined Babcox Media CEO Bill Babcox in the AMN Drivetime podcast studio to talk about changes in the industry, the story of building a family owned and operated business and much more.

During the interview, Bill and Mike talk about:

0:10: A bit of history about the family business, what the “GB” in the company name stands for and why

01:37 What Mike originally set out to do as a career before joining the family business

03:42 The renewed interest in reman today as a key element of sustainability efforts

06:48 The importance of keeping GB Remanufacturing jobs in the U.S.

08:40 Other critical industry and business issues the company is watching closely right now

11:55 Mike’s diehard love of the Long Beach Grand Prix and how that got started

14:30 Mike’s favorite hobbies (skiing and golfing) and where he enjoys them

16:59 The ever-popular Lightning Round

AMN Drivetime is sponsored by AISIN.

You May Also Like

Video

How Do Brakes Work? (VIDEO)

You must use a brake pad that matches the original performance characteristics. This video is sponsored by TRW.

Brian Sexton
By Brian Sexton

Did you know the only thing that has NOT changed how brakes work in more than 100 years is the driver and they can detect a high-quality friction material of brake pad.

Think about it, a driver’s foot has more than 7,000 nerve endings. In addition, the eyes have more than a million receptors. Throw in the 25,000 nerves in the inner ear, and you have the most sophisticated organic-machine interface ever designed.

Read Full Article

More AMN Drivetime Video Posts
AMN Drivetime: MANN+HUMMEL’s Daryl Benton

Benton talks about innovating for the future as the Purolator brand celebrates 100 years.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime: Rick Maxwell

Rick and Bill talk about what it means to continue the legacy of a family business.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime: Dave Caracci

Dave Caracci is a guy who can wield a wrench as deftly as he can a sales pitch.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime: MEMA Leaders Chat About The Future

MEMA leaders sat down with Bill Babcox to share a few updates on the realignment of the association announced in November.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Utilizing OPUS IVS in Your Shop

TechShop’s editorial team sits down with OPUS IVS senior vice president, Kevin FitzPatrick to talk tools and technology.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Replacing Chassis Parts in Pairs (VIDEO)

You are not doing the customer any favors by installing just one strut, spring, or bushing. This video is sponsored by TRW.

By Doug Kaufman
Auto Pros on the Road: Ode’s Auto Repair In Warren, MI

Ode Auto Repair and Tire is a NAPA Gold Certified Auto Care Center focused on customer satisfaction since 1979.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Engine Oil Protectant For Turbocharged Engines: LSPI

LSPI typically occurs at low speed and high low driving conditions. This video is sponsored by Lubegard.

By Joe Keene