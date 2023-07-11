 Navigating a Changing Aftermarket with Aisin’s Dwayne Bates & Larrow Kaufman

Navigating a Changing Aftermarket with Aisin’s Dwayne Bates & Larrow Kaufman

Aisin's Dwayne Bates and Larrow Kaufman discuss the company's recent changes and its go-to-market strategy.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

In the last three years, Aisin World Corp. Of America has experienced its fair share of changes. As a result of the pandemic, the company expanded its operations. In 2021, it merged two business units to create Aisin Corp. to better foster synergies within the group and address future challenges like electrification. That same year, the company rebranded, and now, it’s ready for the mobility challenges that await the aftermarket.

“We’re putting ourselves in a place where we’re not only going to be known for our timing belt kits and water pumps, but also for future product categories as well,” explained Larrow Kaufman, senior sales manager for the North American Aftermarket at Aisin World Corp. Of America. “That is going to allow, us to be relevant now and in the future for installers and WDs.

In this AMN Drivetime episode, Dwayne, Larrow and Bill discuss:  

  • The career paths for Dwayne and Larrow and how both found their way to Aisin (0:29);
  • How Aisin expanded its operations and implemented new warehouse software as a result of the pandemic (4:30);
  • The history behind the Aisin Seiki merger with Aisin AW Co. and how the move brought the “best of both worlds” together (7:03)
  • Reasons for Aisin’s rebrand in 2021 and how it unites all of Aisn’s business units (11:20) 
  • Larrow describes Aisin’s biggest growth opportunities (14:17) 
  • Dwayne explains how Aisin is looking outside the box to service EVs now and in the future (15:57) 
  • Dwayne and Larrow dig into the marathons and races they’ve participated in (23:09) 
  • Larrow talks about collection of Datsun vehicles (28:23) 

 AMN Drivetime is sponsored by AISIN. Find more episodes here.

