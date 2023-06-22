 Coats’ Ben Pryor Has Embraced Lean Thinking

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
AMN Drivetime Video

Coats’ Ben Pryor Has Embraced Lean Thinking

Pryor spent four months learning lean principles by going to the “gemba.”

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Continuous improvement, known as “lean” in the manufacturing world, has been a guiding force for Ben Pryor, vice president of commercial for the Coats Co.

Related Articles

Earlier in his career at Hennessy Industries (parent company of Coats), Pryor spent four months learning lean principles by going to the “gemba” – a Japanese term that refers to the place where the work is done.

“Myself and four other individuals went out and interviewed hundreds of technicians, service managers and shop owners in order to bring that knowledge back and identify specific problems that our industry is facing today as well as in the next three to five years, and then provide a solution offering and get it validated,” Pryor explains.

Pryor, appearing on “AMN Drivetime” with Bill Babcox, says the four-month lean immersion was “a rich experience” that continues to inform his thinking and decisions. The experience built on his previous exposure to lean while working for a manufacturing business in the St. Louis area earlier in his career.

“Being able to see lean manufacturing and the lean philosophy in action, very much driven by continuous improvement and identifying waste, and being brought into that fold more or less baptized into it and trained up with it, gives you a different perspective,” Pryor says. It’s a philosophy that Coats is “very interested in sharing” with its customers and other stakeholders, he adds.

In this “AMN Drivetime” episode, Ben and Bill also talk about:

  • 00:36 – Ben’s path to the automotive aftermarket
  • 2:14 – People who have influenced Ben the most during his career
  • 4:00 – Life-changing, momentous moments in his career
  • 8:16 – Process of company rebranding
  • 10:38 – Branching into other service categories
  • 11:59 – Coats’ shop-productivity software
  • 15:18 – How tire equipment likely will evolve
  • 17:25 – The Lightning Round!

 AMN Drivetime is sponsored by AISIN.

You May Also Like

Video

How Do Brakes Work? (VIDEO)

You must use a brake pad that matches the original performance characteristics. This video is sponsored by TRW.

Brian Sexton
By Brian Sexton

Did you know the only thing that has NOT changed how brakes work in more than 100 years is the driver and they can detect a high-quality friction material of brake pad.

Think about it, a driver’s foot has more than 7,000 nerve endings. In addition, the eyes have more than a million receptors. Throw in the 25,000 nerves in the inner ear, and you have the most sophisticated organic-machine interface ever designed.

Read Full Article

More AMN Drivetime Video Posts
AMN Drivetime: MANN+HUMMEL’s Daryl Benton

Benton talks about innovating for the future as the Purolator brand celebrates 100 years.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime: Rick Maxwell

Rick and Bill talk about what it means to continue the legacy of a family business.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime: Dave Caracci

Dave Caracci is a guy who can wield a wrench as deftly as he can a sales pitch.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime: MEMA Leaders Chat About The Future

MEMA leaders sat down with Bill Babcox to share a few updates on the realignment of the association announced in November.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Utilizing OPUS IVS in Your Shop

TechShop’s editorial team sits down with OPUS IVS senior vice president, Kevin FitzPatrick to talk tools and technology.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Replacing Chassis Parts in Pairs (VIDEO)

You are not doing the customer any favors by installing just one strut, spring, or bushing. This video is sponsored by TRW.

By Doug Kaufman
Auto Pros on the Road: Ode’s Auto Repair In Warren, MI

Ode Auto Repair and Tire is a NAPA Gold Certified Auto Care Center focused on customer satisfaction since 1979.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Engine Oil Protectant For Turbocharged Engines: LSPI

LSPI typically occurs at low speed and high low driving conditions. This video is sponsored by Lubegard.

By Joe Keene