 AMN Drivetime: Rick Maxwell

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime: Rick Maxwell

Rick and Bill talk about what it means to continue the legacy of a family business.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

In this latest episode of AMN Drivetime, Babcox CEO Bill Babcox sits down Rick Maxwell, president and owner of Cleveland-based United Motor Products.

Related Articles

Rick Maxwell is what some in this industry call a “lifer.” He’s been involved in the industry since he was about eight years old, working along his father, who began as an aftermarket salesman in 1965 for the originator of B’laster. 

“He worked for a couple other companies in sales, and that’s how I got into it,” Maxwell said. “I was on the road with him staying in hotels, doing changeovers. … It was fun. … after that he decided, ‘Hey, since I’m a sales guy, I want to own a parts store.’ So that’s what he did. He opened a couple parts stores, so I got into working in a parts store.” 

Maxwell described his dad as a “serial entrepreneur” who was always thinking about the next thing, which is how they went from sales to parts store owners to making spark plugs. “I was making spark plug wires by hand, you know, with a vise and putting the terminals on. And we would take the orders in the morning from the customers, I’d build the sets, we’d deliver ’em next day out of our car. So, it was fun. It was working at home and again, hanging out with the family. It was good,” Maxwell said.

After about two years they moved into a small facility and developed a consolidated spark plug wire line, and according to Rick, this is when things took off. “We’ve kind of just kept moving and morphing into the next thing. So we did that for a while, and then we moved into a little bigger facility, about 10,000 square feet, and we were there for about 10 years and grew the business, and then we moved into where we’re at today.”

Today the company has a roughly 20,000-square-foot facility in Cleveland, Ohio, and another 10,000-square-foot facility in Bradenton, Florida, offering an extensive range of engine-centric products.

During the podcast, Rick and Bill also talk about: 

0:53 Growing up in the family business

03:26 The origins of United Motor Products

04:41 What running a family business means to Rick

06:11 A look at UMP’s full product offering

07:11 The scoop on Rick’s other roles as partner in Engine Technologies and United Manufacturing Services

07:33 How these three businesses work together

09:14 Changes in the marketplace today

11:43 The importance of staying nimble and agile

13:32 Rick’s take on the EV market

16:03 What’s next for UMP?

18:54 The ever-popular Lightning Round!

AMN Drivetime is sponsored by Litens.

You May Also Like

AMN Drivetime Video

Robert Roos Is Proof That Recruitment Works (Video)

Next year will mark 40 years for Robert Roos in the industry and he says it’s been an incredible journey.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Robert Roos, president of the Pronto Automotive Distribution Network, is proof positive that recruitment and retention works in the aftermarket. As he shared in this AMN Drivetime podcast episode with Bill Babcox, he was recruited right out of high school. 

“That is 100% the truth,” Roos said. “I got into this industry almost completely by accident. A buddy of mine right after we had graduated high school, the summer after we graduated, he earned his Eagle scout badge and back in those days in the mid 1980s, social media didn’t exist. You know the way to get the word out and to congratulate somebody was to put their picture in the paper and an entrepreneurial HR director at a local parts warehouse saw his picture called him and asked him if he would like to have a job working in their warehouse. He took it and evidently made a pretty good impression on him after a couple weeks. They’re like, ‘Hey, do you have any friends that might be interested in a job?’ He threw out my name, I got the job and literally have been in this industry ever since.”

Read Full Article

More AMN Drivetime Video Posts
Tendeco’s John Lussier Sits Down with AMN Drivetime (VIDEO)

Bill Babcox and John Lussier discuss supply chain challenges, the value of OE heritage, international business and more.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime: Transtar’s Neil Sethi

On the journey from medicine to an MBA, some key themes prevail for Sethi – the desire to serve and a passion to innovate.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime Chats With NTN’s Charles Harris (VIDEO)

With more than 30 years in the automotive aftermarket, Harris has a lot of inspiration to share.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime: NGK’s Brian Norko (VIDEO)

Norko credits an important mentor in his career for helping him learn the key to being a successful sales professional.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

MEMA Leaders Chat About The Future

MEMA leaders sat down with Bill Babcox to share a few updates on the realignment of the association announced in November.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Tendeco’s John Lussier Sits Down with AMN Drivetime (Podcast)

Bill Babcox and John Lussier discuss supply chain challenges, the value of OE heritage, international business and more.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Transtar’s Neil Sethi, from Healthcare to Hard Parts (Podcast)

Throughout his career journey from medicine to an MBA, some key themes prevail for Sethi – the desire to serve and a passion to innovate.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime: NTN’s Charles Harris (PODCAST)

After more than 30 years in the automotive aftermarket, Harris has a lot of inspiration to share.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers