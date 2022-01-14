Advisors Need Product Knowledge, Too (ASE C1 Test Prep Video

Welcome back to our ASE C1 test preparation. This the final video in our series and we will outline the areas you will need to study for this section. This section of your exam actually covers 36% of the test. There will be 18 questions on product knowledge. Please refer to our earlier discussions on Service intervals and warranties as ASE considers this part of product knowledge.

The first area of focus should be the engine systems. These should include the ability to identify major components and their locations. Remember, the locations can vary by model. You should also be able to identify the basic function of these components and any related items that they may work in conjunction with or rely on. The next area of study should be focused on drive train systems. This should include computer controls, Manual transmissions and transaxles, Automatic transmissions and transaxles and all drive train components. Just like engine components, you should be able to identify major components and their locations. Remember, the locations can vary by model. You should also be able to identify the basic function of these components and any related items that they may work in conjunction with or rely on.

