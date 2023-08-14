Schaeffler Recognized as 2023 Automotive News PACE Award Finalist

Global motion technology company Schaeffler has been named a 2023 Automotive News PACE Award Finalist for its eRocker System. The electromechanical valve deactivation technology is one of 34 automotive innovations recently named a finalist in the annual competition that identifies and celebrates the latest game-changing innovations from the plant floor to the product to the showroom floor.

The Schaeffler eRocker System is an electromechanical valve system used to deactivate the exhaust valves of the engine. The system consists of three main components: a dual-pin electromagnetic actuator; two slider bars; and either eight (4-cylinder) or 12 (six- cylinder) switchable roller finger followers. The system is currently in production with a major global automaker on both a six-cylinder and four-cylinder gasoline engine.

Schaeffler’s eRocker Systems offers a number of unique advantages, including: full switching performance throughout the entire engine temperature / speed range; relatively simple integration within the cylinder head; independent operation of oil pressure from the cylinder head; and a reduced total system cost.

“Schaeffler is honored that our eRocker System has been recognized as an Automotive News PACE Award Finalist among an outstanding group of global automotive innovators,” said Jerry Dixon, vice president valvetrain, Schaeffler. “Our eRocker System is an example of how innovations on internal combustion engines can offer further benefits to hybrid vehicle drivetrains.”

For the full list of the 2023 Automotive News PACE Award Finalists, please visit:

https://www.autonews.com/suppliers/automotive-news-pace-award-names-34- finalists.

For 29 years, the Automotive News PACE program has honored superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance among automotive suppliers. Judged by an independent panel of judges, PACE is recognized around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation. PACE judges will review the finalists representing 28 automotive companies in 11 countries and award winners will be announced at a ceremony in 2024.