Philips Announces GoPure GP5212 Automotive Air Purifier

Lumileds offers the Philips GoPure GP5212 Automotive Air Purifier for drivers and families who suffer from seasonal allergies. Powerful, compact, and simple to use, GoPure GP5212 effectively filters out airborne allergens including pollen and mold that can pass through the cabin filters typically found in passenger vehicles, the company said.

Standard cabin air filters typically trap particulates in the 5-100 micron range, while the Philips GoPure GP5212 can filter particles as small as .015 microns, including allergens, viruses, and bacteria, as well as toxic gases, according to Lumileds. The advanced filter on the GoPure GP5212 helps trap more pollen, keeping it out of the eyes and airways of the vehicle passengers.

“The new Phillips GoPure GP5212 car air purifier meets a growing demand for clean air solutions,” noted Aubry Baugh, Lumileds senior manager, aftermarket marketing leader, NA. “As spring rolls around and pollen counts creep higher, drivers see and feel the real impact of pollen, especially those with seasonal allergies. In heavily pollenated areas, drivers can find their entire vehicle interior coated with a thin layer, making it harder to breathe and even see the road due to watery, itchy eyes. The GoPure GP5212 truly helps users drive more safely and comfortably.”

The GP5212’s SelectFilter Plus filtration technology removes 90% of airborne pollen, and a standard sedan or SUV can be 50% filtered in just 10 minutes, Lumileds said. The GoPure GP5212 quickly removes up to 100 different types of pollutants and microbes, while neutralizing unpleasant odors in the vehicle. Its compact design makes it easy to deploy anywhere in the vehicle. It is designed to hang from seat backs, slide under seats, or be strapped to the console armrest.

The GoPure GP5212 uses Philips SelectFilter Plus technology that employs a 3-stage filter. The first stage is a pre-filter designed to capture large particles such as pet hair, dust, and airborne dirt. The second stage features a HESA (High Efficiency Sorbent Agent) filter that scrubs out toxic gases and harmful chemicals and uses a powerful absorption and oxidation process to remove smoke, odors, and gases. The final stage employs a HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter that has been shown to remove over 99% of airborne allergens, bacteria, and viruses in laboratory testing.

