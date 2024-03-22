 Dayco Adds Almost 30 Part Numbers in March

The 29 new part numbers will be available by the end of March for distributors interested in adding to their product coverage.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Dayco announced it is adding coverage to three of its product lines – serpentine belt kits, belts and hoses. The 29 new part numbers will be available by the end of March for distributors interested in adding to their product coverage. The following is a breakdown of the part numbers by product category:

  • 4 serpentine belt part numbers – for ’18-’22 Camrys, Rav4s, Accords, Altimas and Rogues, as well as ’20-’22 Silverado and Sierra Duramax trucks.
  • 5 serpentine belt kits – adding 3m in VIO coverage to the Dayco serpentine belt kit line that now covers over 150m cars in operation
  • 20 hoses – including curved, branched and heater hoses for millions of vehicle applications.

“These new product introductions are part of a strategic effort at Dayco to ensure coverage across a broad range of makes and models, especially those we are seeing entering the sweet spot,” said Jerry Reeves, manager of product management for Dayco North America. “Expect to see more line expansions in the months to come as we continue to look for new applications to bring to market.”

