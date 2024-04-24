BCA Bearings Unveils 2024 Endless Summer Promotion

“We are thrilled to announce the BCA Endless Summer promotion” said Patrick Cronin, Marketing Manager, Automotive Aftermarket. “The Endless Summer theme evokes a relaxed and carefree feeling that we all strive to achieve; the same carefree feeling we want associated with using our premium parts. We are looking forward to summer and another great promotion.”

BCA’s Endless Summer promotion enables distributor customers to earn tiered packages of BCA branded merchandise with qualifying orders, which they can then use to conduct their own localized promotions. This allows the BCA-branded merchandise to reach every level of the distribution channel, from the parts professionals and service advisors who recommend BCA products to the technicians that install them.

The Endless Summer theme is meant to embody the warm summer feeling you wish would never end, and the promo items were selected to complement the theme and keep summer going long after Labor Day has come and gone. A floating stress relief keychain, waterproof phone pouch and backpack keep your valuables high and dry during a day at the beach. A misting water bottle and insulated picnic basket keep you and your snacks cool as the classic triangle kite drifts above in the summer breeze. Get out of the sun with the pop up shelter as you relax on the beach lounge pad, and then fire up the mini tabletop fire pit to roast marshmallows for smores. Now you’re living the Endless Summer with BCA.

BCA’s 2024 Endless Summer promotion runs from May 1 through June 30, 2024. For participation details, please contact a BCA Sales Representative or Customer Relations Advocate.