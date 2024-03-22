 Bendix Releases Technical Materials for ADAS Support

Bendix Releases Technical Materials for ADAS Support

They are designed to help technicians properly set up, inspect, and diagnose several components integrated with ADAS.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

The latest technical materials from Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (Bendix) are designed to help technicians properly set up, inspect and diagnose several components integrated with advanced driver assistance technologies, including trailer antilock brakes, steering systems and forward-looking cameras.

“The safety systems on today’s commercial vehicles are more road-proven and effective in supporting safe drivers than ever,” said Nicole Oreskovic, Bendix vice president, sales and marketing. “They’re also more complex and interconnected, which means we need to thoroughly support the skilled people who keep them in top operating condition.”

Trailer Antilock Braking Systems (ABS) – Getting Things Right

“Trailer brakes and integration with stability control systems play a key role in vehicle safety, and with the wide range of Bendix TABS (Trailer Antilock Braking System) configurations available, it’s crucial to ensure the correct connection and calibration,” said Jon Intagliata, Bendix vice president, trailers NA. “You need to progress through the right steps to let the vehicle’s electronic control unit (ECU) know how the trailer brakes are configured properly. This is called an ‘end-of-line’ test, and it runs differently depending on what TABS product is equipped.”

To offer clear guidance on the process, as well as whether to hook up using the seven-way trailer connector or directly to the ECU with a CAN connection, Bendix said it created technician-based videos detailing how to run the end-of-line test across TABS-6 and TABS-8, in single- and multi-channel versions. Each video stands alone and provides the complete process for a given arrangement.

Is Your Camera Ready?

“Technologies like collision mitigation, lane keep assist and speed sign recognition utilize a forward-looking, windshield-mounted camera, which means their performance can be impaired due to imprecise placement,” said TJ Thomas, Bendix director, marketing and customer solutions – Controls group. “Sometimes this issue can occur during replacement of the camera itself or during a windshield replacement. In any case, you’re going to need the right replacement camera and bracket, along with correct location measurements, depending on the vehicle make and model.”

Bendix recently updated its brake-school.com curriculum on installing and removing the Bendix AutoVue FLC-20 camera and brackets used with Bendix Wingman Fusion systems.

Paying Proper Attention to Steering

With a growing number of ADAS technologies incorporating steering into their capabilities, there is an increased focus on proper inspection and troubleshooting of steering systems on vehicles equipped with steering assist technology. Bendix’s wholly owned subsidiary R.H. Sheppard Co., Inc. recently published a technical bulletin to guide technicians through inspecting a Sheppard Steering Assist System that exhibits an abnormal steering hindrance.

“We’re very proud of our field-tested sales and service professionals and all they do to develop and share our training education programs,” Oreskovic said. “They’re a huge part of our post-sales product support efforts, and they’re the reason Bendix has the reputation it does for providing insight and expertise across the industry.”

