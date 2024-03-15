Vehlo Acquires Shop Management Software, Shop-Ware

Vehlo announced the acquisition of Shop-Ware, a cloud-based shop management platform catering to independent repair shops within the automotive aftermarket, in a move it said “expands its aftermarket suite with robust product offerings covering the full ecosystem from single locations to multi-location operators.”

Shop-Ware’s offering DVX is an all-encompassing customer communication interface that seamlessly supports digital media, live chat, online approvals and payments. In addition, Shop-Ware’s Parts GP Optimizer employs advanced machine learning techniques to optimize individual parts sales, effortlessly steering them toward the targeted gross profit goals set by automotive shops, Vehlo said.

Shop-Ware enables service professionals to communicate better and sell their value, the company added.