 Vehlo Acquires Shop Management Software, Shop-Ware

News

Shop-Ware is a cloud-based shop management platform catering to independent automotive aftermarket repair shops.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Vehlo announced the acquisition of Shop-Ware, a cloud-based shop management platform catering to independent repair shops within the automotive aftermarket, in a move it said “expands its aftermarket suite with robust product offerings covering the full ecosystem from single locations to multi-location operators.” 

Shop-Ware’s offering DVX is an all-encompassing customer communication interface that seamlessly supports digital media, live chat, online approvals and payments. In addition, Shop-Ware’s Parts GP Optimizer employs advanced machine learning techniques to optimize individual parts sales, effortlessly steering them toward the targeted gross profit goals set by automotive shops, Vehlo said.

Shop-Ware enables service professionals to communicate better and sell their value, the company added.

