AACF Celebrates 65 Years Serving the Aftermarket

The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF), a 501c3 supporting people in the automotive aftermarket industry and their families during the hardest moments of their lives, said it is “thrilled to recognize 2024 as the year the organization celebrates its 65th anniversary, a testament to decades of heartfelt assistance to families within the automotive aftermarket sector.” Originally established in 1959 as AFFTA, AACF owes its inception to the visionary spirit of Don Schlenger, a beloved figure in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Driven by a deep desire to lend a helping hand, Schlenger, alongside fellow automotive aftermarket industry pioneers, set out on a mission to provide financial aid to employees and their bereaved spouses. This act of compassion ignited a powerful movement, shaping AACF into a beacon of hope for countless families enduring hardship.

“I want to thank and honor our dedicated volunteer board, many of whom have generously given their time for years helping AACF grow and prosper. These industry volunteers embody the spirit of compassion that defines our organization,” said Joel Ayres, AACF’s executive director. “AACF is launching a commemorative fundraiser. These funds will go directly toward supporting the individuals employed in the automotive aftermarket industry who are facing adversity, medical emergency, or catastrophic life changing event.

AACF will be announcing more details about this commemorative fundraiser April 1st.”

For more information or to get involved, contact Joel Ayres at J[email protected]