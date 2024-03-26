 AACF Celebrates 65 Years Serving the Aftermarket

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

AACF Celebrates 65 Years Serving the Aftermarket

AACF will be announcing more details about this commemorative fundraiser April 1st.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF), a 501c3 supporting people in the automotive aftermarket industry and their families during the hardest moments of their lives, said it is “thrilled to recognize 2024 as the year the organization celebrates its 65th anniversary, a testament to decades of heartfelt assistance to families within the automotive aftermarket sector.” Originally established in 1959 as AFFTA, AACF owes its inception to the visionary spirit of Don Schlenger, a beloved figure in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Related Articles

Driven by a deep desire to lend a helping hand, Schlenger, alongside fellow automotive aftermarket industry pioneers, set out on a mission to provide financial aid to employees and their bereaved spouses. This act of compassion ignited a powerful movement, shaping AACF into a beacon of hope for countless families enduring hardship.

“I want to thank and honor our dedicated volunteer board, many of whom have generously given their time for years helping AACF grow and prosper. These industry volunteers embody the spirit of compassion that defines our organization,” said Joel Ayres, AACF’s executive director. “AACF is launching a commemorative fundraiser. These funds will go directly toward supporting the individuals employed in the automotive aftermarket industry who are facing adversity, medical emergency, or catastrophic life changing event.

AACF will be announcing more details about this commemorative fundraiser April 1st.”

For more information or to get involved, contact Joel Ayres at J[email protected]

You May Also Like

News

Valvoline Celebrates Female Service Center Employees

As women make up more than half of all drivers in the United States, Valvoline is taking steps to increase their vehicle care confidence.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Valvoline Inc. announced it is working to redefine the vehicle care experience and that it is excited to share important automotive preventive maintenance tips during Women's History Month. The company says that in research studies, women have expressed an uneasiness when approaching vehicle service and general dissatisfaction with a lack of accessible, straightforward maintenance knowledge in the broader automotive care industry. As women make up more than half of all drivers in the United States, Valvoline is taking steps to increase their vehicle care confidence.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
UniClutch Launches Clutch System in the United States

From Australian manufacturer Clutch Industries, UniClutch is a clutch system that delivers uncompromised performance.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Automotive Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2024 Inductees

Six honorees whose efforts helped shape the automotive and mobility marketplace will be recognized.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Castrol Turns 125, Debuts New Market Strategy

As part of the new strategy, Castrol will explore opportunities in battery thermal management, digital and service solutions and data center immersion cooling.

By Nadine Battah
Valvoline Global to Debut Ad During Super Bowl Pre-Game

The company will showcase its Restore & Protect motor oil in a 30-second ad before Super Bowl LVIII.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Litens Adds Distribution Footprint via Acquisition

With the acquisition, Litens is set to improve its overall customer experience through enhanced communication capabilities and increased flexibility that enables Litens to further meet diverse customer demands with ease.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Advance Auto Parts, Baker Mayfield Partner for Super Bowl

If there is a false start penalty during Sunday’s Big Game in Las Vegas, fans can win free DieHard batteries for life.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Standard Motor Products Expands Emission Control Program

SMP’s program features more than 3,500 parts, including EVAP, EGR and positive crankcase ventilation products.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
KYB Launches New Digital Catalog App

The updated app provides much more accurate part number recommendations, according to KYB.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers