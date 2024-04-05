Snap-on Announces Latest Software Release

Snap-on announced its spring software release which it says “drives unparalleled confidence from the moment a Snap-on scan tool is turned on with its general and collision repair coverage and industry exclusive features for domestic, Asian and European vehicles.”

Not only does the latest software include new coverage, guided component tests and features, but it also contains everything from previous releases for smarter fixes that lead to complete repairs and satisfied customers, according to Snap-om.

New and enhanced coverage, guided component tests and feature highlights include:

2023 model year updates for Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Ford, Jaguar, Jeep, Harley-Davidson, Honda, MINI, Ram, Volkswagen

2024 code scan and clear for all models

New 2023 models added Dodge Hornet, Cadillac Lyric, Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon and Hummer, KIA EV6, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

BMW

2019+ 3 Series active cruise control calibration special function and guided component tests for 640 GT xDrive 3.0L, Z4 2.0L, 650i, 650xDrive 4.4L Gran Coupe, 740 and 740i xDrive 3.0L, X5 xDrive, sDrive 40i and xDrive 45e

Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC 2022-2023 engine freeze frame updates

Ford

Special functions, tests, resets and programmable module Installation (PMI) for a wide array of systems on select F-Series, E-Series and Transit models and years, and guided component tests for F-Series Super Duty 6.4L, 7.3L, 6.2L and 6.7L, F-150 3.5L, Eco-Sport 1.0L, Edge 2.7L, Bronco 2.3L and 2.7L

Hyundai

2018+ Santa Fe anti-lock brake control module brake pad change mode plus engine, electric power steering and front view camera special functions, plus instrument cluster module (ICM) variant coding and engine freeze frame data for numerous models and years

Kia

Engine, front view camera, ICM variant coding and electric power steering (EPS) special functions, plus body control module and engine freeze frame data for numerous models and years

Mazda 2017+ CX-5 selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system and guided component tests for Tribute and CX-5

Mercedes-Benz 2013-2019 CLA engine gasoline particulate filter (GPF) regeneration and guided component tests for 250 and 250 4Matic 2.0L, S560 4.0L, GLE580 and GLS580 4.0L

Plus so much more for Chevrolet, Ford, Genesis, GMC, Honda, Infiniti, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, RAM, Subaru and Toyota

The Security Link™ feature now includes added access to more makes. See enhancements at snapon.com/securitylink.

Software release details as well as complete software coverage and features can be found in the interactive vehicle coverage guide at snapon.com/vcguide.