 Snap-on Announces Latest Software Release

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

Snap-on Announces Latest Software Release

The latest software includes new coverage and guided component tests and features.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Snap-on announced its spring software release which it says “drives unparalleled confidence from the moment a Snap-on scan tool is turned on with its general and collision repair coverage and industry exclusive features for domestic, Asian and European vehicles.”

Related Articles

Not only does the latest software include new coverage, guided component tests and features, but it also contains everything from previous releases for smarter fixes that lead to complete repairs and satisfied customers, according to Snap-om.

New and enhanced coverage, guided component tests and feature highlights include:

  • 2023 model year updates for Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Ford, Jaguar, Jeep, Harley-Davidson, Honda, MINI, Ram, Volkswagen
  • 2024 code scan and clear for all models
  • New 2023 models added Dodge Hornet, Cadillac Lyric, Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon and Hummer, KIA EV6, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
  • BMW
    2019+ 3 Series active cruise control calibration special function and guided component tests for 640 GT xDrive 3.0L, Z4 2.0L, 650i, 650xDrive 4.4L Gran Coupe, 740 and 740i xDrive 3.0L, X5 xDrive, sDrive 40i and xDrive 45e
  • Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC 2022-2023 engine freeze frame updates
  • Ford
    Special functions, tests, resets and programmable module Installation (PMI) for a wide array of systems on select F-Series, E-Series and Transit models and years, and guided component tests for F-Series Super Duty 6.4L, 7.3L, 6.2L and 6.7L, F-150 3.5L, Eco-Sport 1.0L, Edge 2.7L, Bronco 2.3L and 2.7L
  • Hyundai
    2018+ Santa Fe anti-lock brake control module brake pad change mode plus engine, electric power steering and front view camera special functions, plus instrument cluster module (ICM) variant coding and engine freeze frame data for numerous models and years
  • Kia
    Engine, front view camera, ICM variant coding and electric power steering (EPS) special functions, plus body control module and engine freeze frame data for numerous models and years
  • Mazda 2017+ CX-5 selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system and guided component tests for Tribute and CX-5
  • Mercedes-Benz 2013-2019 CLA engine gasoline particulate filter (GPF) regeneration and guided component tests for 250 and 250 4Matic 2.0L, S560 4.0L, GLE580 and GLS580 4.0L
  • Plus so much more for Chevrolet, Ford, Genesis, GMC, Honda, Infiniti, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, RAM, Subaru and Toyota
  • The Security Link feature now includes added access to more makes. See enhancements at snapon.com/securitylink.

Software release details as well as complete software coverage and features can be found in the interactive vehicle coverage guide at snapon.com/vcguide.

You May Also Like

News

ASE Designates June as Automotive Service Professionals Month

ASE urges industry members to embrace Automotive Service Professionals Month as a platform for expressing gratitude.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has designated June 2024 as Automotive Service Professionals Month (ASPM). 

In honor of ASPM, ASE has created a commemorative logo that is available for use by companies, organizations and individuals to acknowledge and pay tribute to vehicle service professionals. The logo, along with other ASE digital assets, can be downloaded free of charge by visiting ASEtoolkit.com.    

Read Full Article

More News Posts
ZF Aftermarket Releases 80 New Parts

The latest additions expand coverage to more than 5 million vehicles in operation.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Vehlo Acquires Shop Management Software, Shop-Ware

Shop-Ware is a cloud-based shop management platform catering to independent automotive aftermarket repair shops.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Auto Care Association Launches REPAIR Act Video

The goal is to emphasize the need for federal REPAIR Act legislation, according to the Auto Care Association.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
ASE Education Foundation, Goodguys Continue Partnership

Goodguys is one of many industry relationships the foundation has developed to help solve the technician shortage.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Valvoline Celebrates Female Service Center Employees

As women make up more than half of all drivers in the United States, Valvoline is taking steps to increase their vehicle care confidence.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
UniClutch Launches Clutch System in the United States

From Australian manufacturer Clutch Industries, UniClutch is a clutch system that delivers uncompromised performance.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Automotive Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2024 Inductees

Six honorees whose efforts helped shape the automotive and mobility marketplace will be recognized.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Castrol Turns 125, Debuts New Market Strategy

As part of the new strategy, Castrol will explore opportunities in battery thermal management, digital and service solutions and data center immersion cooling.

By Nadine Battah