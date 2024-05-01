 Standard Motor Products Introduces 268 New Numbers

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

Standard Motor Products Introduces 268 New Numbers

The release provides new coverage in 75 product categories and 80 part numbers for 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles, SMP said.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announced the introduction of 268 new part numbers in its April new number announcement. The release provides new coverage in 75 distinct product categories and 80 part numbers for 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles, the company said.

Related Articles

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Thirteen Park Assist Sensors have been added, offering new coverage for import vehicles including the 2023-20 Toyota Camry and 2022-20 Nissan Rogue. Park Assist Cameras have been added for over 2 million Nissan vehicles, and ABS Sensors are new for 2024-20 Chevrolet and GMC heavy-duty trucks and the 2024-20 Cadillac CT4. Electronic Parking Brake Actuators are also new for Mazda and Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Internal Combustion Engines

Standard’s fuel injection program sees the introduction of New Fuel Injectors for Mazda vehicles and Fuel Pressure Sensors for General Motors vehicles through 2022. Seven new Electronic Throttle Bodies have been added, offering coverage for popular Ford, Mazda, General Motors and Toyota vehicles. Each ETB includes the required gasket for a complete repair solution.

Standard’s ignition program has expanded with new Ignition Coils for popular Subaru and Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Emission control categories also see growth, SMP said, with eight new EGR Tubes, several Engine Crankcase Breather Hoses and more.

Collision Program

Standard said its collision program has expanded with Radiator Active Grille Shutter Assemblies and Actuators for Ford vehicles, like the 2023-21 F-150. Center High Mount Stop Light Assemblies are new for Ford, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles. Trunk Release Switches have been added for 5.6 million Toyota vehicles, and Power Door Lock Actuators are now available for the 2023-15 Ford Mustang.

Four Seasons

Four Seasons introduced 141 new part numbers in its April announcement, including 73 new Hose Assemblies for over 7.9 million domestic and import vehicles like the 2022-19 Toyota RAV4 and 2023-20 Ford Transit. Electric Coolant Pumps are new for popular applications like the 2020-17 BMW 2 Series, and Remanufactured Compressors have been added for the 2022-16 Dodge Durango. Water Outlets have been added for over 1.2 million Mazda vehicles, and Air Door Actuators are now available for Subaru vehicles through 2020.

All new applications are listed in the catalogs found at StandardBrand.com and 4s.com and in electronic catalog providers.

You May Also Like

News

ASE Practice Tests Available Online

You can get a good idea of what to expect by adding the official ASE practice tests to your study plans.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is reminding those preparing for ASE certification, or recertification, to consider taking the official practice tests as part of their test preparation process.

The official ASE practice tests cover the ASE automobile tests (A1 through A8), four medium/heavy truck tests (T2, T4, T6 and T8), automobile service consultant test (C1), automobile maintenance and light repair test (G1), automobile advanced engine performance specialist test (L1) and automobile parts specialist test (P2).

Read Full Article

More News Posts
AACF Celebrates 65 Years Serving the Aftermarket

AACF will be announcing more details about this commemorative fundraiser April 1st.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Bendix Releases Technical Materials for ADAS Support

They are designed to help technicians properly set up, inspect, and diagnose several components integrated with ADAS.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Dayco Adds Almost 30 Part Numbers in March

The 29 new part numbers will be available by the end of March for distributors interested in adding to their product coverage.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
ASE Designates June as Automotive Service Professionals Month

ASE urges industry members to embrace Automotive Service Professionals Month as a platform for expressing gratitude.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

ZF Aftermarket Releases 80 New Parts

The latest additions expand coverage to more than 5 million vehicles in operation.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Vehlo Acquires Shop Management Software, Shop-Ware

Shop-Ware is a cloud-based shop management platform catering to independent automotive aftermarket repair shops.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Auto Care Association Launches REPAIR Act Video

The goal is to emphasize the need for federal REPAIR Act legislation, according to the Auto Care Association.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
ASE Education Foundation, Goodguys Continue Partnership

Goodguys is one of many industry relationships the foundation has developed to help solve the technician shortage.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers