Standard Motor Products Introduces 268 New Numbers

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announced the introduction of 268 new part numbers in its April new number announcement. The release provides new coverage in 75 distinct product categories and 80 part numbers for 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles, the company said.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Thirteen Park Assist Sensors have been added, offering new coverage for import vehicles including the 2023-20 Toyota Camry and 2022-20 Nissan Rogue. Park Assist Cameras have been added for over 2 million Nissan vehicles, and ABS Sensors are new for 2024-20 Chevrolet and GMC heavy-duty trucks and the 2024-20 Cadillac CT4. Electronic Parking Brake Actuators are also new for Mazda and Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Internal Combustion Engines

Standard’s fuel injection program sees the introduction of New Fuel Injectors for Mazda vehicles and Fuel Pressure Sensors for General Motors vehicles through 2022. Seven new Electronic Throttle Bodies have been added, offering coverage for popular Ford, Mazda, General Motors and Toyota vehicles. Each ETB includes the required gasket for a complete repair solution.

Standard’s ignition program has expanded with new Ignition Coils for popular Subaru and Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Emission control categories also see growth, SMP said, with eight new EGR Tubes, several Engine Crankcase Breather Hoses and more.

Collision Program

Standard said its collision program has expanded with Radiator Active Grille Shutter Assemblies and Actuators for Ford vehicles, like the 2023-21 F-150. Center High Mount Stop Light Assemblies are new for Ford, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles. Trunk Release Switches have been added for 5.6 million Toyota vehicles, and Power Door Lock Actuators are now available for the 2023-15 Ford Mustang.

Four Seasons

Four Seasons introduced 141 new part numbers in its April announcement, including 73 new Hose Assemblies for over 7.9 million domestic and import vehicles like the 2022-19 Toyota RAV4 and 2023-20 Ford Transit. Electric Coolant Pumps are new for popular applications like the 2020-17 BMW 2 Series, and Remanufactured Compressors have been added for the 2022-16 Dodge Durango. Water Outlets have been added for over 1.2 million Mazda vehicles, and Air Door Actuators are now available for Subaru vehicles through 2020.

All new applications are listed in the catalogs found at StandardBrand.com and 4s.com and in electronic catalog providers.