News

Continental Releases 67 New Part Numbers

Twenty-two new import part numbers, as well as 39 new pulley and tensioner part numbers, are immediately available.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Continental announced a continued development of its import line of products with the addition of 22 new part numbers, as well as the expansion of its metals program, including 39 new pulley and tensioner part numbers. The new product line extensions are immediately available, Continental said.

  • 39 Tensioners and Pulleys
  • 21 Metric Multi V-Belts
  • 3 OE Technology Series Multi V-Belts
  • 1 Import Timing Belt Kit
  • 1 Metric V-Bel
  • 1 Quick Connect

“Continental is committed to bringing to the market the introduction of a wide array of solutions tailored to import and domestic makes and models, with a particular focus on vehicles nearing their mileage service interval,” said Tom Lee, product manager for Continental’s Automotive Aftermarket business in the Americas. “The overall objective is to provide industry professionals with access to the right parts precisely when they need them.” 

News

ASE Practice Tests Available Online

You can get a good idea of what to expect by adding the official ASE practice tests to your study plans.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is reminding those preparing for ASE certification, or recertification, to consider taking the official practice tests as part of their test preparation process.

The official ASE practice tests cover the ASE automobile tests (A1 through A8), four medium/heavy truck tests (T2, T4, T6 and T8), automobile service consultant test (C1), automobile maintenance and light repair test (G1), automobile advanced engine performance specialist test (L1) and automobile parts specialist test (P2).

AACF Celebrates 65 Years Serving the Aftermarket

AACF will be announcing more details about this commemorative fundraiser April 1st.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Bendix Releases Technical Materials for ADAS Support

They are designed to help technicians properly set up, inspect, and diagnose several components integrated with ADAS.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Dayco Adds Almost 30 Part Numbers in March

The 29 new part numbers will be available by the end of March for distributors interested in adding to their product coverage.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
ASE Designates June as Automotive Service Professionals Month

ASE urges industry members to embrace Automotive Service Professionals Month as a platform for expressing gratitude.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

ZF Aftermarket Releases 80 New Parts

The latest additions expand coverage to more than 5 million vehicles in operation.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Vehlo Acquires Shop Management Software, Shop-Ware

Shop-Ware is a cloud-based shop management platform catering to independent automotive aftermarket repair shops.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Auto Care Association Launches REPAIR Act Video

The goal is to emphasize the need for federal REPAIR Act legislation, according to the Auto Care Association.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
ASE Education Foundation, Goodguys Continue Partnership

Goodguys is one of many industry relationships the foundation has developed to help solve the technician shortage.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers