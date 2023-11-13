 How To Let Your Future Techs Know You’re Looking For Them

The perception may be there's nobody out there to work, but really they just don't know how to get connected.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

We talk a lot about the challenges facing shops these days – from technology to training to technicians, it often feels like we have more problems than solutions.

In this episode of Talking Shop With ShopOwner, we endeavor to get answers to some of our questions. Doug Kaufman, editor of ShopOwner and Tomorrow’s Technician, talks with Jen Maher, CEO of TechForce Foundation, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring and supporting young people to pursue careers as automotive technicians.

TechForce provides scholarships, grants, and resources to help students get the education and training they need to enter the industry.

Tech Force recently launched the “Grab the Wheel” campaign, which aims to reach out to 13 to 24-year-olds who may be interested in becoming automotive professionals. The campaign focuses on empowering young people to take control of their future and consider a career as a skilled technician. Tech Force also offers a community platform where industry professionals can connect and support each other and encourages industry professionals, shops, and manufacturers to get involved by volunteering, making donations or posting job opportunities.

Tech Force is taking a group of students to the 2023 AAPEX Show, to expose them to the industry and show them the opportunities available. For more information on the foundation, visit TechForce.

