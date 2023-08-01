 EVs Are Coming - Is Your Shop Ready For The Wave?

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Talking Shop Podcast

EVs Are Coming – Is Your Shop Ready For The Wave?

Address safety and training challenges before they're a problem to prepare for an influx of electric vehicles.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

ars, many automotive professionals feared the growing presence of electric vehicles because of the possibility that they meant fewer service opportunities. Since it’s now becoming clear that EVs will still require much of the traditional maintenance and repair found in conventional vehicles, shops are embracing the technology.

Related Articles

With electric vehicles, potentially accounting for 40% of total passenger car sales by 2030, the time is now to equip the people working on these vehicles for the road ahead, especially since drivers are keeping their cars on the road longer.

They’re not going away and shop owners and technicians will need to know how to do jobs – even traditional service and maintenance work – efficiently and safely.

From training to tooling, the requirements to work on EVs are more critical than ever. Increased production and the push to adopt EVs has been a long time coming, but are the technicians who service these vehicles and keep them on the road ready for the change?

In this episode of Talking Shop With ShopOwner, Doug Kaufman talks with Susan Starnes, Vice President of Emerging Markets with NAPA and Jake Sorensen, a NAPA Auto Care technician at McNeil’s Autocare in Sandy and Riverton, UT, who explain why addressing the challenges of training and tooling before they’re a problem is the best way for shops to prepare for the coming influx of electric vehicles.

This episode is sponsored by AAPEX.

You May Also Like

Podcasts

How (And Why) Your Internal Computer Should Be Rebooted

Doug Kaufman and David Rogers discuss why the old ways may be the wrong ways to reach business success.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over hoping for a different result. In today's economy, that's also a recipe for disaster.

In this episode of Talking Shop with ShopOwner, David Rogers tells Doug Kaufman that every instinct he had when he was a new shop operator would have led him down that path to insanity by relying on his habits and the patterns he was comfortable with. Realizing that wasn’t going to cut the mustard for his family or his shop’s owner, he knew that change was necessary.

Read Full Article

More Talking Shop Podcast Posts
Training Needs Change But Need For Training Doesn’t

Doug Kaufman speaks with Duane “Doc” Watson, technical trainer at Bosch, about today’s training opportunities.

By Doug Kaufman
Appealing To Industry To Answer AAPEX Travel Prayers

Planning and preparation help – faith in our automotive partners is absolutely critical.

By Doug Kaufman
Teamwork, Dream Work and Shopping For Great Employees

Holly Weller tells her side of the success story that is Auto Fix in Henning, MN. This podcast is sponsored by AAPEX.

By Doug Kaufman
Are Today’s Graduates Prepared To Be Tomorrow’s Tech Pros?

With a potential shortage of nearly 650,000 technicians on the horizon, who will fill the openings?

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

Seven Automakers Unite to Create Charging Network

The JV is slated to bring at least 30,000 chargers to locations across North America.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Stellantis, Samsung SDI to Build Second Battery Factory in US

The gigafactory will support Stellantis’ electrification plan outlined in Dare Forward 2030.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Dayco, Physis Strengthen Hybrid EV Module Partnership

The partnership started in 2020 with the companies collaborating to develop Dayco Hybrid Modules (DHM) for EVs.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Bosch Starts Volume Production of Fuel-Cell Power Module

By 2030, Bosch plans to generate sales of roughly 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) with hydrogen technology.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers