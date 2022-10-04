What Is A 20 Group – And Why Should You Care?

When you start a new job as an employee, you’re usually given time to acclimate to your new situation. You’re given time to learn how to do a job the right way, how to build your skills, how to master your craft. Expectations are tempered somewhat, at least until you know your way around the shop.

Counter that with being the boss. You don’t have time to LEARN the job – you have to DO the job, handling every pressure imaginable at 7 am on Day One. How can you prepare for success when you’re simply trying to survive as a business owner? Luckily, resources are out there to help you maintain your focus and maximize your efforts. In this episode of Talking Shop With ShopOwner, two veteran shop owners turned business coaches who have seen their share of success – and challenges share insights about a seminar they’re hosting at AAPEX 2022. Vic Tarasik is former owner of Vic’s Precision Automotive in The Woodlands, Texas and the founder of Shop Owner Coach. Murray Voth, president of RPM Training, also has decades of experience in development, building and renovation and operation of Service Stations and Automotive Repair Shops.

What’s A 20 Group? And Why Should I Care? Many shop owners have never experienced the 20-group process. They don’t realize what they are missing. Attending this workshop will allow you to experience the impact and power of peer support, knowledge, and guidance of a coach! This will be a fast-paced, fun, and information-packed session, facilitated by two leading industry coaches. Following a shortened version of the full agenda, participants and observers will receive real-world training, analysis, and discussion of your shop numbers and key performance indicators, and conclude with creating action plans that will ensure you achieve the results committed to.