 Shifting Your Focus To Find Satisfaction In Life

Shifting Your Focus To Find Satisfaction In Life

Monster Truck racer Bryce Kenny gives tips for shifting our mindsets to find purpose in life and being more fulfilled.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

When the workday is over, the tools are put away, the computers have gone to sleep, the customers have driven away safely and the last tech has clocked out, washed up and left the parking lot, do you ever just take a minute to put your hands on your hips, look around your shop, take a deep breath and think, “Is this really all there is to life?”
If so, you’re probably not alone.

After a tiring day of being responsible for everything – from customers’ cars and their safety, employee productivity and their family’s security to your own business legacy, things can get a bit overwhelming. There’s a lot of stressful nights spent tossing, turning and considering what’s next.


Bryce Kenny understands what you’re feeling. Kenny, professional driver of the Monster Jam Great Clips Mohawk Warrior monster truck, says he has been stuck in routines that were intended to bring him one level of satisfaction, only to find out that he was stuck in the wrong gear.

In this episode of Talking Shop with Shop Owner, Bryce Kenny, talks about his new book called “Geared for Life.” In the book, Kenny shares his personal journey and offers advice on finding the courage to chase dreams and overcome fear. He emphasizes the importance of shifting into the next gear in life and making a lasting impact on the world.

Kenny believes that success is not about faking it until you make it, but rather believing in yourself and becoming the best version of yourself. He also encourages readers to look for ways to inconvenience themselves and to find meaning and purpose in their work. Kenny’s book is available for purchase on various platforms, and he is passionate about helping others find their own gears and achieve success.
Talking Shop with Shop Owner is sponsored by AAPEX, the premier automotive aftermarketing business and networking event. For more information about the show, visit AAPEXShow.com.

